Sebring Resorts Celebrates "Topping Off" Milestone for Luxury Townhomes - Releasing $12,000,000 in Sales Inventory

Taking the private elevator to the 2nd floor, you'll find luxury living space featuring open-concept living areas, a well-appointed kitchen an Owner's suite, two guest bedrooms, three baths, laundry room and lanai with glass railings.

The 3rd floor comprised of a 990 sq. ft. Sky Lounge, is the most distinctive feature designed as an elevated retreat, complete with a full outdoor kitchen and lounge area with a roof covered barbeque grill and bar with sink, refrigerator, wine cooler and ice maker. The open-air lounge features glass railings offers plenty of room for outdoor living, dining and sunbathing.

Located in an X zone with a FEMA elevation of 69', the townhouse retreats offer a secure lifestyle away from the storms that threaten Florida's coast and for extra protection are constructed with solid concrete and hurricane rated glass to protect your prize possessions.

The Phase II price increase will become effective June 1st, so call today to schedule your visit to select your townhome. All Sebring Resorts projects, are located just minutes from the race track, and include Sebring Townhomes with 24 residents, Sebring Motor Garages community featuring 145 luxury garages with clubhouse and pool, Raceway Resort, a proposed 116-lot race inspired RV Park, Raceway Plaza, a 30,000 square foot boutique shopping plaza, Sebring Jet Center, offering purchase opportunities for hangars for all types of private aircraft and Raceway Big Rig Storage a covered storage facility for Race car haulers and RV's.

Located near the iconic Sebring International Raceway, Sebring Resorts is redefining luxury living in Central Florida with a lifestyle centered on motorsports, recreation and high-end design. The Townhomes are a key component of this vision, offering a unique blend of modern architecture, functional design and resort-style living.

For more information about Sebring Townhomes or other communities offered by Sebring Resorts, prospective buyers are encouraged to contact APEX Realty Advisors LLC, Realtors at 239-204-5623 or visit SebringResorts.com/Townhomes.

SOURCE Apex Motor Garages, LLC