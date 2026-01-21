Luxury Takes Flight at Sebring Regional Airport in the Sebring Jet Center

Located at the Sebring Regional Airport (KSEF), Sebring Jet Center offers both convenience and security for aircraft owners. The airport features two well-maintained runways with full-service FBO and fuel provided exclusively by Sebring Flight Center. This rapidly growing central Florida location and proximity to Sebring International Raceway add to its appeal for pilots and enthusiasts alike.

"Many of our Sebring Resorts owners rely on air travel for their high-octane getaways. Offering state-of-the-art aircraft hangars completes the circle of convenience," said Bill Klohn Broker of Sebring Resorts. "The Sebring Jet Center delivers exceptional value compared to the high costs of hangar space at coastal airports."

Each hangar is built to exacting specifications with steel clear span construction, 22-foot bi-fold doors, and a hurricane wind rating. Buyers can choose from 70' x 70' or 90' x 90' configurations, both accommodating a variety of aircraft types and providing ample room for additional prized possessions.

Every hangar includes private and guest parking, badge and FOB access, full sprinkler systems and pre-wiring for fans. Units are also plumbed for office and bathroom installations and feature 225- to 400-amp 220v panels.

Sebring Jet Center ownership includes a long term 40-year land lease with the lease expense included in the condominium maintenance fee. As part of Sebring Resorts, the development reflects the brand's commitment to combining quality construction with exceptional lifestyle offerings tailored to aviation enthusiasts.

About Sebring Resorts

Sebring Resorts is a collection of premier luxury lifestyle communities located in Sebring, Florida, just minutes from the iconic Sebring International Raceway. From the developers of Sebring Motor Garages, Sebring Resorts offers an unparalleled blend of world-class amenities, resort-style living, and secure storage solutions designed for motorsport enthusiasts, collectors and outdoor adventurers alike.

