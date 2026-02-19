Sales Momentum Confirms the Powerful Connection Between Sebring Resorts and the Legendary Sebring International Raceway

Sebring Resorts Report 75% Luxury Townhomes in Phase One Under Contract

SEBRING, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How Real Estate and Racing Collide in Sebring, Florida

In the heart of Central Florida, a historic story of motorsport and real estate innovation is unfolding, one that combines the legendary heritage of one of America's oldest racetracks with visionary development designed for enthusiasts and lifestyle-seekers alike.

Sebring International Raceway- Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring Luxury Townhomes and Sebring Motor Garages

For more than seven decades, Sebring International Raceway – home to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance classic and one of the nation's premier motorsports venues has drawn racers, teams and fans from around the world. Its storied surface has seen the roar of engines, the triumph of endurance racing, and the ongoing evolution of a community built on speed, precision and passion.

Recognizing the unique cultural and economic impact of this iconic venue, developers behind Sebring Resorts – a master‑planned, motorsports‑inspired residential and lifestyle community partnered closely with the raceway and its enthusiast base to craft a new way of living that honors the track's legacy while advancing modern residential design.

"Sebring Resorts is a game changer for the raceway," says John Story, Senior Director of Marketing at Sebring International Raceway, "Having a partner like Sebring Resorts allows us to expand through partnership rather than having to develop the infrastructure."

Sebring Resorts redefines motorsports living with three-story luxury townhomes, hurricane-rated motor garages, private airplane hangars, and a race-inspired RV resort, all purpose-built for speed, precision, and passion. Designed for enthusiasts, the development seamlessly blends high-performance culture with refined residential living.

Homeowners gain access to exclusive resort-style amenities, including a private clubhouse with social and event spaces, bar area, race simulator, and pool. Future plans include Raceway Plaza, a 30,000-square-foot destination hub featuring a full-service restaurant and retail offerings, further enhancing the community as it grows.

The concept is proving successful with nine motor garages recently sold and 75% of the luxury townhomes in phase one under contract as of late February 2026.

"We could not be more pleased about our sales performance," John Corle of Sebring Resorts said. "We have created something uniquely special for racing enthusiasts and car collectors alike." Collectors can safeguard their prized cars, RVs and more with dedicated storage options, all in a central Florida location that offers peace of mind during storm season. At Sebring Resorts communities, travelers can extend their journeys and residents can enjoy resort-style amenities year-round.

By blending heritage with innovation, Sebring Resorts and its partners have created much more than real estate: they've helped shape an ecosystem where racers, collectors and lifestyle-driven residents converge. It's a place where the legacy of Sebring International Raceway is preserved, celebrated and experienced every day, whether on the track, in the garage, or in the comfort of a home designed for life in motion.

