SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to Headline STA Foundation and University of Chicago April 10th Equity Market Structure Symposium

"I'm very pleased to have Chicago Booth co-sponsor this symposium, which will bring together a diverse group of experts whose opinions and experiences will shed light on the nuanced issues surrounding the American financial system," said Luigi Zingales, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at Chicago Booth, and Director of the University of Chicago's Stigler Center.

"The U.S. equity markets remain the most liquid and efficient in the world. Through their primary functions of supporting capital formation and creating prosperity, they play a vital role in the nation's economy and way of life. It is therefore critical that the structure under which they operate is constantly evaluated to ensure they continue serving issuers and investors efficiently," said Jim Toes, STA President & CEO.

The symposium will begin with a presentation by Hal Scott, Director of the Committee on Capital Markets Regulation, and will then feature talks by the following guests: FINRA President & CEO Robert Cook, Cboe President Chris Concannon, Virtu CEO Doug Cifu, SEC Director of Trading & Markets Brett Redfearn and SEC Chairman Jay Clayton as the keynote speaker.

"We've put together a fantastic program, featuring a distinguished lineup of regulators, academics and industry professionals," said Mike Rask, Director of Trading for Hodges Capital and current STA Chairman. "STA is an extremely diverse organization as measured by the wide range of business models represented among its membership. We anticipate lively conversations among presenters and attendees alike."

For more information on STA and the program for the April 10th symposium please visit https://securitytraders.org/symposium2018/.

Media Contact

Jon Teall

Forefront Communications for STA

+1 212.317.8296

jon@forefrontcomms.com

About University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is consistently ranked among the top business schools in the world, having produced leaders who have shaped the world of business since 1898. It was the first school to offer an Executive MBA Program, and the first to initiate a Ph.D. program in business. Among Chicago Booth's renowned faculty are nine Nobel Prize winners, and its graduates include dozens of notable business leaders across the U.S. and worldwide. As part of the world-renowned University of Chicago, Chicago Booth shares the university's core values that shape its distinctive intellectual culture. Its rigorous, discipline-based approach to business education transforms students into effective and respected business leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of today's business environment. For more information, please visit http://www.chicagobooth.edu/.

About STA

Composed of 24 affiliate organizations across the United States and Canada, the Security Traders Association (STA) is a unique trade organization of securities industry professionals. STA advocates on behalf of and fosters collaboration among its members, while also representing their interests with legislators, regulators and other industry organizations. In accordance with its founding principle, Dictum Meum Pactum ("My Word Is My Bond"), STA instills high standards of integrity across the industry and promotes generosity through the STA Foundation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sec-chairman-jay-clayton-to-headline-sta-foundation-and-university-of-chicago-april-10th-equity-market-structure-symposium-300620657.html

SOURCE Security Traders Association