SEC Dismisses Proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on February 2, 2026, issued an Order Dismissing Proceedings, formally and completely ending all proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO, the first Wyoming DAO.

The Order stated, "Much has changed about the regulation of crypto assets since these events, including on topics that could affect a company's decision on whether or how to file registration statements concerning crypto assets." The Order further emphasized, "Doing so will allow American CryptoFed to consider the above developments in the regulation of crypto assets when determining what, if any, steps to take next, including whether it still wishes to pursue registration of its tokens and, if so, when and how it decides to pursue such registration."

"American CryptoFed truly appreciates the SEC's efforts to foster crypto innovation. We attended the SEC's Crypto Task Force Roundtables in person held in the SEC Headquarters in Washington DC, one of which was entitled DeFi and the American Spirit. We felt the sea change is coming." said Scott Moeller, co-organizer of American CryptoFed.

"To achieve further decentralization, American CryptoFed DAO is converting to a Wyoming DUNA, pursuant to Wyoming Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association ACT, which was effective on July 1, 2024 and was designed for DAOs to gain legal standing while maintaining decentralization. A patent application describing American CryptoFed's mechanism entitled Methods for Endogenous Decentralized Monetary Systems was recently published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office." said Xiaomeng Zhou, co-organizer of American CryptoFed.

