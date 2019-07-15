Sec. of State Mike Pompeo and FRC President Tony Perkins Preview on Radio the 2nd Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will air this evening on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which broadcasts on more than 240 stations across the country. Secretary Pompeo gave a preview of the second annual "Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom," which the State Department is hosting this week from July 16-18, bringing together government officials, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders, human rights advocates, and members of civil society organizations from around the world.

Secretary Pompeo commented, "It is important that the United States Department of State do its level best to ensure this freedom that we have here in the United States is a freedom that we encourage and support all around the world so that every individual, no matter their circumstances and no matter on what continent they live--they have the opportunity to engage in practicing their faith in the way they see fit for themselves and for their family," added Pompeo.

"We'll have a thousand leaders… all coming together to talk about the things that are going right in their countries, things that are not going well, how we can collectively deliver on this fundamental human right," Pompeo continued.

In response to media criticism of the newly formed Commission on Unalienable Human Rights, the secretary explained, "When we start to talk about a broad, big, deep thousands of rights, we diminish these things like religious freedom that are so fundamental to humanity, that are so fundamental that we risk making them sort of lost in the shuffle…I'm very optimistic that when we complete this work, even those who've taken shots at what we're trying to do will see that it was sincere and important and deeply consistent with our Constitution and our founding here in the United States of America," concluded Pompeo.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch, added, "International religious freedom is a priority for the Trump administration—that is clear." Perkins continued, "I have seen it as I have met with leaders of other countries. They have taken note that the Trump administration has placed a priority on religious freedom, and they're working to try to advance it in their own countries," added Perkins.

To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/secretary-mike-pompeo

