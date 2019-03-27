Sec. of State Mike Pompeo Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Discuss Expansion of the Pro-Life Mexico City Policy

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins , a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Secretary Pompeo shared about the Trump administration's decision to expand the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits foreign aid dollars from funding abortions, by applying it to subcontractors as well.

Secretary Pompeo commented, "Moral clarity matters an awful lot. President Trump has been very clear that we need to speak about protecting the unborn in every activity that we engaged in." Pompeo continued, "And so we never want to allow these resources to go to things that are inconsistent with our morality, our values set, and President Trump has urged every Cabinet member to make sure that that's the case, and today the State Department was able to take a set of steps that will further effectuate this commitment to the unborn."

"Most of the foreign NGOs will comply; they will recognize this is U.S. policy, U.S. law, and they'll do right. For those that don't, we will deny them access to resources. We will not allow them to continue to take U.S. taxpayer dollars and use them for these purposes that are inconsistent with the administration's policy and with federal law," concluded Pompeo.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch, responded, "I think I can say this on behalf of pro-life Americans: we're grateful for this administration, for their leadership in protecting the unborn but also sending a message to the world." Perkins added, "These types of decisions, because of America's influence, literally change the landscape of the world. These are important decisions, and I know they don't come without pushback and political risk. But I think you should know that the pro-life American public deeply appreciates your leadership."

To listen to the full interview, click this link https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/mike-pompeo-2.

