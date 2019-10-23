Sec. of State Mike Pompeo Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Discuss the Commission on Unalienable Rights

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which airs on more than 330 stations across the country. On the show, Secretary Pompeo shared about the Trump administration's creation of the Commission on Unalienable Rights, which "will provide fresh thinking about human rights discourse where such discourse has departed from our nation's founding principles of natural law and natural rights." The Commission held its first public hearing today and announced plans to draft a document on unalienable rights that can be used by people all around the world.

Secretary Pompeo commented,

"The protection of human life and dignity is central to America's well-being and our exceptionalism as a nation and indeed our beacon for the entire world. What we're hoping to do is to take up this idea of rights, which sometimes becomes confusing--or turns into simply personal or political preferences--and reground it in the history and tradition of the United States so that we are moored to something more than someone's fancy of the moment." Pompeo continued, "We're trying to cut back to the roots to make sure that everyone is grounded in this tradition. And I will tell you. Around the world, people are watching the work that our commission is undertaking. There is a thirst for this work."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch, responded,

"One of those fundamental human rights is one that this administration and you as Secretary of State have been very diligent to both protect and promote. And that is the issue of religious freedom. It has become a top foreign policy initiative of this administration." Perkins added, "You're pointing back to these founding documents and tying our foreign policy to a foundation that goes back to the very beginning. There have been times in our nation's history where we've deviated from that, and it's important that we come back."

To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-on-the-importance-of-the-principles-of-unalienable-rights.

SOURCE Family Research Council

