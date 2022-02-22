SEC Senior Counsel Rebecca Fike Rejoins Vinson & Elkins as Partner

Fike, who started her career as an associate at Vinson & Elkins before joining the SEC, will focus on securities enforcement and government investigations, including corporate internal investigations, white collar defense and defending companies and individuals against government investigations.

"With an incredible team of former federal prosecutors and defense lawyers experienced in conducting internal investigations and representing corporations, executives and boards, we continue to build out our practice to serve clients with valuable advice and practical solutions in connection with investigations," said Hilary Preston, Vice Chair of Vinson & Elkins.

"Rebecca is a dynamic attorney with whom I had the pleasure of working as she began her legal career," said John Wander, General Counsel and a partner in the Shareholder Litigation and Enforcement practice at Vinson & Elkins. "The experience she's gained over the past decade will be of great value to our white collar and government investigations clients and we are excited to welcome her back to the team."

While at the SEC, Fike handled more than 60 investigations into potential violations of the federal securities laws, including three "Top 5" national priority investigations, and brought multiple front-page enforcement actions. Her experience covers a broad array of financial fraud, accounting, and whistleblower investigations. She is also skilled at coordinating parallel investigations with other civil and criminal agencies.

In the past 18 months, Fike has interacted regularly with nearly every division and office within the SEC and brought six successful recommendations, including four settlements, under the new administration.

"Vinson & Elkins gave me a fantastic start to my legal career and while at the SEC I've witnessed firsthand the evolution of the firm's white collar and government investigations team," Fike said. "As I looked to leave government service, V&E offered the perfect opportunity to return to a vibrant practice where I can offer clients my unique perspectives on how to navigate SEC investigations."

In addition to working closely with the firm's global Government Investigations & White Collar Criminal Defense team, Fike will be a core member of the firm's Shareholder Litigation & Enforcement team.

"Rebecca has held her current role through multiple presidential administrations and is perfectly situated to advise our clients in any enforcement environment," said Mike Dry, co-chair of the firm's Government Investigations & White Collar Criminal Defense practice and the former Deputy Chief of the Eastern District of Virginia's Criminal Division. "She is regarded in the enforcement community for her strategic thinking and ability to work productively and vigorously toward resolutions, and adds credentials to our bench that will materially enhance our ability to serve companies and individuals facing government investigations."

Vinson & Elkins' Government Investigations & White Collar Criminal Defense practice is among the world's best, receiving recognition internationally in Chambers USA (2021), Legal 500 U.S. (2021) and Global Investigations Review 100 (2021). The firm represents corporations, audit committees, boards and executives in high-stakes investigations and litigation, including matters involving securities, criminal and civil antitrust investigations, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the False Claims Act and criminal and civil theft of trade secrets.

