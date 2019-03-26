SEC Senior Trial Attorney Howard Fischer Joins Moses & Singer: Prosecutor Of "The London Whale" And "The Big Short"

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moses & Singer today announced that Howard Fischer is joining the firm as Partner in its New York City office. Having served as Senior Trial Counsel at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") throughout the past decade, Fischer is a widely respected government prosecutor who prosecuted high profile cases against both the "London Whale" (JPMorgan Chase trader Bruno Iksil) and an investment advisor featured in "The Big Short" (Wing Chau). At Moses & Singer, he will be working in the firm's White Collar Defense and Securities & Financial Litigation practices, while also sharing his expertise with other relevant practice groups.

"We are thrilled to welcome Howard to the firm. His reputation for achieving successful results certainly precedes him," said Alan Kolod, Chairman at Moses & Singer. "Howard's impressive experience handling complex financial matters at the SEC and in private practice will prove invaluable to our clients."

"Moses & Singer represents an exciting next step in my legal career. I welcome the opportunity to practice law at a firm with such an esteemed history and client-focused culture," said Howard Fischer. "As financial issues and investment vehicles become increasingly complex and sophisticated, it is absolutely essential to be in a working environment that encourages close relationships with clients and legal colleagues."

Fischer's legal expertise involving complex financial instruments and matters - including CDO's and other asset-backed instruments, credit derivatives and credit derivative indices - was developed and honed by handling a variety of sophisticated cases. This has included numerous types of accounting fraud, instances of compliance failures by market participants, and violations of securities laws and regulations involving banks, hedge funds, private equity funds, mutual funds, investment advisers and broker-dealers.

Prior to trying cases for nine years at the SEC, Fischer served as a partner at Schindler, Cohen & Hochman LLP ("SC&H") in New York City, a securities and finance litigation boutique. At SC&H, Howard first-chaired a number of litigations and arbitrations involving financial products, as well as disputes over the reinsurance of film finance products, hedge fund litigation and numerous securities arbitrations before FINRA and the NYSE for companies such as UBS and Lazard Asset Management.

Fischer has written and lectured extensively on issues relating to litigation, arbitration, securities and government enforcement. He has spoken before national and international bar associations in the United States, Europe and Asia, as well as at law schools. He is a member of the state and federal bars of New York and New Jersey, as well as the First and Second Circuit courts.

About Moses & Singer

