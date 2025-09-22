SEC Soccer Tournament Heads to Pensacola

November 2-9, 2025

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a week of top-flight college soccer: Twelve Southeastern Conference women's teams will clash for the 2025 SEC Championship from Sunday, November 2 through Sunday, November 9, at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Fla.

All-tournament passes are on sale now at $46. Individual session tickets go on sale October 1. Visit PensacolaSports.org for full details, to purchase tickets and learn about special promotions. A clear bag policy is in effect.

Fan Fest returns on championship day, Nov. 9, starting at 11:30 a.m., with music, food trucks, and interactive activities for all ages before the final match.

This marks Pensacola's fourth year hosting the tournament. Since first hosting in 2022, the city has set SEC attendance records and has become a favorite site for players and fans alike.

"This is a chance to showcase our city's hospitality, energy and love for sports while welcoming student-athletes and fans from across the region. We can't wait to see the stands full and the excitement building all week long," said Ray Palmer, President of Pensacola Sports.

In 2024, Mississippi State claimed its first-ever SEC regular-season championship with a perfect 10-0-0 conference record and secured the top seed in the postseason tournament. That same year, a record-tying 10 SEC teams earned NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Tournament bids — the most in conference history and tied for the most in the nation. Over the past eight years, the SEC has earned 62 NCAA bids, highlighting the league's strength and depth.

