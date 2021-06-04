seca Announces Marketplace Integration with PointClickCare's Electronic Health Record Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- seca, the global market leader in medical measuring systems and scales, announced today a strategic marketplace partnership with PointClickCare Technologies, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. Together, the companies will deliver a seamless integration that will improve provider and patient safety by tightly integrating to reduce the risk of data transfer, transcription and conversion errors and costly time delays. This will help free up staff to optimize processes, improve efficiency and patient care.

"We are excited to partner with PointClickCare and integrate with their EHR platform," said Duane Jones, director, national accounts & integration solutions, seca. "We believe it is absolutely critical all facilities in the long-term and post-acute care sector adopt seca EMR certified integration solutions to eliminate the unnecessary risk of manual transcription errors in a patient's record—a vital component towards increasing patient safety and driving better outcomes."

The seca integration will allow for seca's broad portfolio of medical devices including seca mVSA Spot-Check Vital Signs Monitor and EMR validated scales and measuring systems to integrate with PointClickCare's EHR platform and be listed as an integrated solution on the PointClickCare Marketplace.

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace - an online platform that enables PointClickCare customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. PointClickCare Marketplace partners offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," says Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "Our partnership with seca is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."

For more information about this partnership and PointClickCare's software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com and Integration.seca.com.

About PointClickCare Technologies Inc.

With a suite of fully integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Recently, PointClickCare acquired Collective Medical to provide diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare and Collective Medical today.

About seca - precision for health

Precision for health has become a global leader in medical technology and has perfected the skill of developing innovative weighing and measuring solutions. Since 1840, seca has perfected the skill of developing innovative weighing technology combined with practical functions and has become the world's market leader in medical measuring and weighing. seca measuring systems and scales are sold by 17 branch offices and exported to 110 countries. The seca service network guarantees continuous maintenance of the precision instruments. To provide doctors and medical personnel with professional support, seca maintains close contact to users and tailors innovative products to the exact needs of their medical applications. Examples include networked measuring stations that communicate with each other, service and software systems that simplify medical routines and the medical Body Composition Analyzer (mBCA) which uses Bioelectrical Impedance Measurement (BIA) to revolutionize diagnostics and treatment. Ultra-modern production technology, durable materials and a worldwide quality management system ensure top-level product standards.

