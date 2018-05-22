SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

ANAHEIM, California, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SecBI, a disruptive player in automated cyber threat detection and investigation, today unveiled its Autonomous Investigation app for the Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW) Application Framework. SecBI's Autonomous Investigation™ technology uses network traffic analysis (NTA) based on unsupervised machine learning to detect complex and stealthy cybersecurity threats. Security analysts are presented with the full scope of the suspicious incident's kill chain, including visibility to all affected users and devices, as well as infection points and malicious communications, enabling fast and complete remediation. As part of the Application Framework, the Autonomous Investigation app will enable customers to easily and quickly deploy SecBI Autonomous Investigation without friction, and respond to detected threats.

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

When hunting for hidden threats, security analysts are tasked with the daunting challenge of wading through billions of logs, sporadic alerts and anomalies, greatly impeded by the overabundance of false positives. The lack of comprehensive detection often leads to missing an incident, or to missing the full scope of an incident. In contrast, SecBI's Autonomous Investigation App will identify the full scope of related suspicious behaviors, affected entities and malicious communications, empowering analysts to immediately perform accurate and complete remediation of the most advanced threats.

"We are very excited to be a part of the industry-leading Palo Alto Networks Application Framework. Our next generation NTA solution allows organizations to maximize their investments in their existing cybersecurity infrastructure. Customers of Palo Alto Networks will instantly enjoy a simplified approach to advanced threat detection with deep network visibility offered by the only log-based NTA solution deployable in the cloud or on-premise."

– Gilad Peleg, chief executive officer, SecBI.



"We are delighted to welcome SecBI to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community. The framework provides our customers with superior security through cloud-based apps developed by innovative security providers, large and small. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market with apps that are built rapidly, engineered on a common framework, and deliver unique value while solving our customers' toughest security challenges."

- Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks

The SecBI Autonomous Investigation App will be commercially available for deployment on-premise or in the cloud, and can be trialed for free here: bit.ly/2LeEeFr

The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.

About SecBI

SecBI has developed a revolutionary approach to network traffic analysis (NTA) to deliver automated threat detection and investigation for security operations centers (SOCs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Our value is best understood in contrast to solutions that generate sporadic alerts and anomalies requiring manual correlation and investigation. Our Autonomous Investigation™ technology incorporates machine learning to uncover the full scope on every suspicious incident, including all affected entities (e.g. users, domains, devices) within minutes. Without the need to deploy special appliances or agents, the solution can be deployed on premise or in the cloud, and is currently used by financial institutions, telecoms, retailers, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.secbi.com or write: info@secbi.com

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

