SecBI Launches Automated Threat Detection and Response Solution for MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecBI, a disruptive player in automated cyber threat detection and response, today announced an automated threat detection and response solution designed to help managed security service providers (MSSPs) maximize their productivity and scalability. The company will demonstrate the offering in South Hall booth #753, stand #29, at the RSA Conference 2019, taking place March 4-8 in San Francisco.

"With cyberattacks becoming commonplace for every business size, the MSSP market is set to take off," said Gilad Peleg, CEO of SecBI. "However, the most successful MSSPs will be those that possess advanced breach detection and remediation expertise, as well as the tools to scale and increase resource productivity. Providers will benefit greatly from the ability to automate threat detection and response tasks."

The SecBI MSSP offering automates both threat hunting, based on comprehensive network traffic analysis, and breach response. SecBI provides full scope detection, creating a comprehensive view of each cyber incident by combining disparate alerts, events, and logs into a single narrative that shows all the affected entities and kill chain. Finally, the solution delivers gap analysis that identifies network security blind spots and implements fixes.

MSSPs using the SecBI solution will benefit from:

Improved analyst productivity

Automated and improved detection and remediation

Seamless integration with existing infrastructure

Ease of scalability, with cloud-based, multi-tenant deployment

Fast and simple deployment with minimal ramp-up time

"Traditional security services are no longer capable of uncovering malicious communications within minutes," added Peleg. "Having a team of analysts manually review logs from a SIEM is simply no defense against the types of sophisticated, stealthy and unknown threats we are now seeing."

@RSAConference on Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00 and 2:30 PM PST, @HardenStance Principal Analyst Patrick Donegan will present a case study on the transformational work conducted by SecBI and Orange Poland (@OrangePolska) to convert the telco/MSSP into a cybersecurity innovator. All are invited: SecBI will be in South Hall, Booth #753, Stand #29.

"Orange Polska is looking to lead the Polish market in cyber security," said Donegan. "I know from speaking with the company directly that the SecBI solution has proven effective at identifying threats that other security controls couldn't spot. Orange Polska has also received a lot of value from partnering with SecBI in terms of going up the curve on deploying machine learning/AI in its cyber security infrastructure."

About SecBI

SecBI has developed a revolutionary approach to network traffic analysis (NTA) to deliver automated threat detection and investigation for security operations centers (SOCs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Its value is best understood in contrast to solutions that generate sporadic alerts and anomalies requiring manual correlation and investigation. SecBI's Autonomous Investigation™ technology incorporates machine learning to uncover the full scope of every suspicious incident, including all affected entities, within minutes. Without the need for special appliances or agents, the solution can be deployed on premise or in the cloud, and is currently used by financial institutions, telecoms, retailers, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit: www.secbi.com or write: info@secbi.com

