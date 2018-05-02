SecBI to Support Orange Polska in Augmenting Its Managed Cyber Services

WARSAW, Poland and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SecBI, a disruptive player in automated cyber threat detection and network traffic analysis, today announced an agreement with Orange Polska, a convergent operator in the Polish market and member of the Orange Group, in the field of network security. The agreement includes active cooperation to broaden Orange's network security competence and extends to joint marketing activities and network security knowledge sharing, including joint participation in industry events and conferences. The agreement will also allow both sides to exchange technology knowledge through reference visits, share information from conducted research, and undertake actions to further enhance mutual market leadership.

The strategic partnership was signed following a proof-of-concept (PoC) by SecBI running several use cases -- ranging from advanced malware detection to Bitcoin mining -- that resulted in the identification of numerous threats.

"This partnership is aimed at enhancing our current portfolio of cybersecurity services, particularly in SOC-as-a-Service, breach response, triaging, and hunting," said Tomasz Matuła, Director of ICT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity at Orange Polska. "SecBI's Autonomous Investigation™ technology allows us to offer new services such as threat hunting as a service. In addition, the visibility provided by SecBI's full scope narrative of each attack, coupled with barely any false positive alerts, greatly increases our teams' efficiency."

Gilad Peleg, CEO of SecBI, said, "We are thrilled that Orange quickly understood the value of our technology and decided to embrace it on both a technical and commercial level. We're confident that our Autonomous Investigation technology will boost Orange's added value in the managed security market with the efficiencies it brings to the SOC, as well as innovative threat hunting services."

SecBI's Autonomous Investigation™ technology is based on unsupervised machine learning that analyzes network traffic to detect complex and stealthy cybersecurity threats. It instantly unveils an attack's full scope, accelerating detection and threat hunting, and optimizing response and mitigation. Security analysts are presented with complete attack narratives including actionable information, giving them visibility of all users, devices and infection points involved in an attack, enabling rapid and accurate remediation.

About Orange Polska

Orange Polska is a unique convergent operator in the Polish market, providing mobile and fixed-line telco services, as well as TV and value-added services such as energy and banking. With over 14 million mobile customers and over 99 % of population within 4G LTE range, Orange is also the largest investor in state-of-the-art superfast internet, fiber and 4G. The Group owns the largest technical infrastructure in Poland, with operations in fixed-line voice, data and mobile networks. Orange Polska is a part of Orange Group, one of the biggest worldwide telecom operators. Orange Polska shares are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (symbol OPL) and are included in WIG20 index.

For more information visit www.orange.pl, biuroprasowe.orange.pl

About SecBI

SecBI has developed a revolutionary approach to network traffic analysis to deliver automated threat detection and investigation for security operations centers (SOCs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Our value is best understood in contrast to solutions that offer detection via random alerts and anomalies requiring manual correlation and investigation. Our Autonomous Investigation™ technology incorporates machine learning to uncover a full scope report on every suspicious incident, including all affected entities (e.g. users, domains, devices) within minutes. Without the need to deploy special appliances or agents, the solution can be deployed on premise or in the cloud, and is currently used by financial institutions, telecoms, retailers, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.secbi.com or write: info@secbi.com

