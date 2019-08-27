SecBI Webinar: "A Case Study: The Making of Cyber Security Innovators: Orange Poland (Polska)"

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecBI, a disruptive player in automated cyber threat detection and response, today announced its sponsored upcoming webinar: "A Case Study: The Making of Cyber Security Innovators: Orange Poland (Polska)."

WHO: Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance Research

Patrick is a leading industry analyst and market strategist with over 30 years of experience in the telecom and cyber security sectors. He has expertise across most of the primary issues surrounding threat prevention, detection and response and spanning the core tenets of Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability.

Doron Davidson, Co-Founder and VP of Business Development, SecBI

Doron has over 15 years of experience in IT security and telecommunications. He has worked with some of the world's largest security teams and helped them to establish the systems and business processes at the heart of their incident response operations.

WHAT: This free webinar will explore the process that went into formulating Orange Poland's cyber security strategy for both its own network and its MSSP offering.

WHEN: Thursday, September 19th at 15:00 – 16:00 GMT

WHERE: Register at https://bit.ly/2U951Iq

WHY: As one of the leading telecom operators in Poland, Orange Polska is responsible for both safeguarding its critical IT infrastructure and protecting sensitive customer data. The webinar will explain Orange Polska's priorities in building its core cyber security competence, both for its commercial goals and as a provider of national infrastructure. In addition, the webinar will discuss the role that SecBI's threat detection solution played in Orange Polska's cyber security decisions - and how it was capable of finding malware, internal data exfiltration, and other high-risk threats not spotted by other defenses.

For more information, contact:

Susan Becker

VP of Marketing, SecBI

susan.becker@secbi.com

+972-50-4747895

SOURCE SecBI

Related Links

https://www.secbi.com

