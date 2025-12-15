Seceon Announces Strategic Partnership with InterSources Inc. to Expand Delivery of AI-Driven Cybersecurity Across Regulated Industries

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon, the leading provider of AI, Machine Learning, and Dynamic Threat Modeling (DTM)-powered cybersecurity platforms, today announced a transformative strategic partnership with InterSources Inc., a trusted global technology consulting and managed services provider. This partnership represents a significant expansion of Seceon's reach into mission-critical regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, energy, life sciences, and critical infrastructure, by enabling InterSources to deliver Seceon's award-winning Open Threat Management (OTM) platform as the cornerstone of its comprehensive security and digital-transformation service portfolio.

Ankit Shah is the CEO of InterSources Inc., a global IT services and solutions company delivering digital transformation across cloud, data, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms. A results-driven leader, he focuses on innovation, customer success, and building scalable technology solutions for enterprises worldwide. Chandra S. Pandey is the Founder and CEO of Seceon, a cybersecurity innovator delivering AI-driven XDR and SIEM platforms. A visionary entrepreneur and security expert, he has led Seceon's mission to simplify and modernize security operations through automation, real-time intelligence, and scalable protection for enterprises and service providers worldwide.

In an era where cyberattacks on regulated industries have increased by over 300% and the average data breach cost exceeds $4.5 million, this collaboration addresses the urgent need for intelligent, automated, and compliant security operations that defend against sophisticated nation-state actors, ransomware gangs, and insider threats.

Unified Platform. Unlimited Protection.

Through this collaboration, InterSources will deliver Seceon's complete suite of integrated cybersecurity capabilities as a turnkey solution, empowering customers to modernize security operations with predictable costs and measurable risk reduction.

The Seceon OTM Platform consolidates what traditionally requires 15-30 disparate security tools into a single, AI-driven architecture featuring aiSIEM™ (AI-powered Security Information and Event Management with 99.3% threat detection accuracy), aiXDR™ (Extended Detection and Response across network, endpoint, cloud, and identity layers), aiITDR™(Identity Threat Detection and Response), aiSecurityScore360™ (continuous security posture assessment), SERAai™(intelligent Security Event Response Automation), CGuard 2.0™ (cloud security posture management), aiBAS360™(advanced Behavioral Analytics), integrated SOAR (orchestration with pre-built playbooks), Advanced Network Traffic Analysis, and real-time Threat Intelligence with MITRE ATT&CK mapping.

Compliance Without Compromise

For regulated industries facing increasingly stringent oversight, InterSources can now deliver automated compliance for demanding U.S. regulatory frameworks: HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001/27002, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, NIST 800-53/171, FISMA, CMMC, NERC CIP, GLBA, SEC Cybersecurity Rules, FERPA, and state privacy laws including CCPA/CPRA. The platform transforms compliance from a quarterly burden into continuous, automated evidence collection, reducing audit preparation from weeks to hours.

Measurable Impact. Proven Results.

Organizations leveraging the Seceon-InterSources partnership achieve 95% reduction in false positives, 85% decrease in Mean Time to Response, 60% lower total cost of ownership versus multi-vendor architectures, and real-time protection against ransomware, APTs, zero-days, and insider threats across hybrid IT environments.

Executive Vision

"InterSources has built an exceptional reputation for delivering secure, compliant, and transformative solutions to the world's most demanding organizations," said Chandra Pandey, CEO of Seceon. "By combining their deep industry expertise with Seceon's AI, ML, and DTM-driven threat intelligence, we're not just detecting threats—we're predicting and preventing them. This partnership empowers customers to achieve security operations excellence previously available only to Fortune 100 enterprises, while enabling partners to scale profitably and deliver quantifiable business value."

"In today's threat landscape, security cannot be an afterthought—it must be intelligent, proactive, and seamlessly integrated," said Ankit Shah, CEO of InterSources Inc. "Partnering with Seceon allows us to deliver what clients desperately need: a unified cybersecurity platform that stops sophisticated attacks in real time, maintains continuous compliance, and scales with digital transformation initiatives. Together, we're building cyber resilience for organizations protecting our nation's critical infrastructure, healthcare systems, and financial markets."

About InterSources Inc.

InterSources Inc. is a global digital-engineering and consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, cloud services, AI-driven automation, data engineering, and compliance-focused technology solutions. With teams across the U.S., Canada, India, and Costa Rica, InterSources helps clients in healthcare, finance, energy, and regulated industries modernize operations, secure critical systems, and deploy transformative digital solutions.

Learn more at www.intersourcesinc.com.

About Seceon

Seceon delivers the most comprehensive AI, ML, and Dynamic Threat Modeling-powered cybersecurity platform built for MSSPs, MSPs, and enterprises. Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform unifies SIEM, XDR, SOAR, ITDR, NTA, UEBA, and automated response into a single solution that stops threats in real time while reducing operational complexity and lowering total cost of ownership.

Learn more at www.seceon.com.

