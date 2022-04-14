Seceon Delivers Unprecedented Growth for Its AI/ML-Based aiSIEM™/aiMSSP™/aiXDRTM Platforms

Seceon provides a strong triple digit growth using a disruptive AI-driven comprehensive cybersecurity platform, hires MSSP Industry veteran and participates in a TechNet Cyber 2022

WESTFORD, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon, the pioneer of the first fully-automated, real-time cyber ransomware detection, containment and elimination platform to empower Enterprises and MSSPs with its award-winning solutions (#aiSIEM, #aiMSSP, #aiXDR), announced that it is seeing unprecedented triple digit growth for last 5 consecutive quarters. Seceon's easy to deploy and completely automated monitoring, threat detection and containment approach, multi-tiered multi-tenancy as well as same platform for both on-prem or cloud offering helps managed security service providers (MSSPs) to quickly adopt it and switch the entire customer base in record time. Many MSSPs have onboarded 100s of mid-enterprise customers within 3-months. The award winning aiMSSP program also helps managed service providers (MSPs) to become MSSP on day one. Most MSSPs using Seceon solutions are also growing their profit margins and in turn getting acquired by the private equity or other large MSSPs.

aiXDR Platform Lalit Shinde, CRO Seceon Inc.

Most of the organizations use Defense-in-Depth layered approach for comprehensive cybersecurity solution, which is clearly inadequate if done using siloed solutions, as proven by increased number of ransomware attacks, network and application vulnerability exploit based cyberattacks and breaches in those organizations. Many cybersecurity products often miss the multi-vector attacks that target and exploit vulnerabilities in the network and in applications as they lack situational and contextual awareness. Seceon announced that it's focusing on MSPs/MSSPs providing cybersecurity services to all Federal, State and Local agencies. Seceon will be showcasing its award-winning platform and aiSIEM/aiXDR solutions in the TechNet Cyber 2022.

"Seceon's award winning aiSIEM/aiXDR solutions are built on Open Threat Management Platform which delivers comprehensive cybersecurity for the digital era and for any size organization. For business continuity in the current macro-environment, it is extremely important to protect the entire ecosystem of an organization – endpoints, network, cloud, and remote assets and employees - by ingesting and analyzing raw logs, flows, identity and behavior analytics across all assets and users in real-time. Seceon platform does exactly that and in a much affordable manner," said Lalit Shinde, Chief Revenue Officer of Seceon, "We are able to empower our partners, helping them to grow their revenue and margins and, in the process, grow our revenue for record triple digit growth consistently for last 5 quarters."

Seceon also hired MSSP industry veteran, Randy Blasik, as VP of Technology Solutions. Randy was Chief Technology Officer where he played a key role in building the business into a nationally recognized Managed Services Provider. Randy used the Seceon platform to grow not only the ARR but the gross margins drastically, resulting in a buyout by a private equity. Randy is now helping other MSP/MSSPs to do the same using Seceon platform.

About Seceon

Seceon empowers Enterprises and MSSPs to provide "Comprehensive Cybersecurity for the Digital-Era." Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform scales to millions of assets to collect raw data such as streaming logs, network flows and identities from all apps, devices, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, IoTs and IIoTs, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility of users, hosts, applications, and services. aiSIEM™, aiMSSP™ and aiXDR™ are award-winning solutions built on the OTM platform to support enterprise Comprehensive Cybersecurity and MSSPs offering aiXDR, and aiSIEM services with flexible deployment models. To learn more, please visit: www.seceon.com or email [email protected] or call (978) 923-0040 and follow the company on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.

Seceon Press Contact:

Pushpendra Mishra

[email protected]

(978) 923-0040

SOURCE Seceon Inc