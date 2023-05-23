Seceon Expands Leadership Team with William Toll as VP of Marketing to Serve MSP and MSSP Communities

Experienced marketing and IT channel leader joins the AI and ML-powered cybersecurity platform provider to accelerate growth and support partners as they expand their security services

WESTFORD, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon, the pioneer of the first cybersecurity platform that augments and automates security operations services for MSPs and MSSPs, with an AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR  and aiMSSP platform, announced that it hired William Toll, a long-time IT channel industry veteran as VP of Marketing.

Toll will lead marketing, product marketing, digital, events, and partner marketing teams to drive recruitment of new partners, and work with existing Seceon's 250+ MSP and MSSP partners to drive their growth beyond 7,000 customers.   

"We are thrilled to have William join Seceon to help us accelerate the success we are experiencing in the MSP and MSSP communities," said Chandra Pandey, Seceon CEO. "The need for an effective, yet profitable platform to build managed security services is growing quickly and with William's leadership, Seceon will accelerate the growth of our market share around the globe."

William has led B2B Marketing, Product Marketing, and Product Management positions in the cybersecurity, managed service provider, and cloud computing industries. Most recently he held Product Marketing leadership positions at Netography, ReversingLabs and Acronis. Under William's leadership, Acronis significantly increased Acronis' number of active MSP partners with a strong partner and community centric strategy. 

"The opportunity to build and execute global go-to-market, partner recruitment and partner enablement programs for Seceon is very exciting," said William Toll, Seceon VP of Marketing. "Managed services have been a career long focus of mine and connecting Seceon with the MSP and MSSP community with an efficient and effective AI and ML-powered cybersecurity platform to build security services on top of is timely."

"Seceon's push to accelerate revenue growth, empower our existing MSP and MSSP partner community, and grow across the globe has led to several key appointments this month including the strategic marketing leader, William Toll, to serve this community," said Lalit Shinde, Seceon CRO.

The Seceon teams are speaking and exhibiting at events worldwide. Our latest event was at the IDC South Africa CIO Summit 2023. Lalit Shinde, Seceon CRO spoke and exhibited with our regional partners, learn more in the blog post about the event.

To join the Seceon partner program or schedule a demo, please visit www.seceon.com.

About Seceon

Seceon enables MSPs and MSSPs to reduce cyber threat risks and their security stack complexity while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats, and breaches at scale. Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform augments and automates MSP and MSSP security services with our AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR and aiMSSP platform. The platform delivers gapless coverage by collecting telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications. It's all enriched and analyzed in real-time by applying threat intelligence, AI and ML models built on behavioral analysis, and correlation engines to create reliable, transparent detections and alerts. Over 250 partners are reselling and/or running high-margin, efficient security services with automated cyber threat remediation and continuous compliance for over 7,000 clients.

Learn how to jumpstart your security services, with high-margins, with Seceon's award-winning aiSIEM, aiXDR, aiMSSP solutions. Request a demo today and learn how leading service providers and IT teams are efficiently running their security operations. Visit www.seceon.com to learn more and schedule a demo.

