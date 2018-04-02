Seceon Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Seceon's channel partner program is led by Lalit Shinde, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Seceon and 2018 CRN Channel Chief. The program, which supports Seceon's cloud products and services, consists of 15 North American partners, and is supported by multiple channel account managers, field market managers, and technical sales and systems engineers. Seceon's channel partner program offers basic training, advanced training, and high level certification, all of which are free for partners. The program also offers sales and technical support, incentive programs, rewards, webinars, free demo units, marketing resources, and more to support and educate partners and help them expand their business.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"It is a great honor for Seceon to receive a 5-star rating from CRN's Partner Program Guide," said Lalit Shinde, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Seceon. "We pride ourselves on our ability to create successful partnerships, with a focus on empowering partners with the training, support, and tools necessary for their success. Seceon's channel partner program has allowed the company to expand into new regions and market sectors, and have our solution reach and help new organizations."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Seceon

Taking a new approach to conventional threat detection and management, Seceon helps today's enterprise detect and stop both recognized and never-seen-before threats when they happen, instead of days, weeks or months later. Leveraging intelligent data collection and analysis, Seceon's Open Threat Management platform provides unmatched visibility across the entire network—from users and devices to applications and flows—surfacing only the most relevant threats in real-time and the means necessary to eliminate them immediately. To learn more about Seceon's comprehensive, Open Threat Management platform, please visit www.seceon.com or call (978)-923-0040.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

