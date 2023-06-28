Seceon Hires Peter Christou to Drive UK and EU Expansion

Accomplished sales and channel leader joins the AI and ML-powered cybersecurity platform provider to accelerate growth and support partners as they expand their security services

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon, the pioneer of the first cybersecurity platform that augments and automates security operations services for MSPs and MSSPs, with an AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR  and aiMSSP platform, announced that it hired Peter Christou, an IT channel industry veteran as SVP, Strategic Partnerships and Sales.

Christou will lead the UK and EU team to drive recruitment of new partners, and work with existing UK and EU Seceon MSP and MSSP partners to drive their growth beyond 7,000 customers.

Peter Christou, SVP Business Development & Sales, Seceon
"We have known Peter for years and are excited to hire him back to drive our UK and EU expansion," said Chandra Pandey, Seceon CEO. "The UK and EU MSP and MSSP market is growing fast."

Peter Christou is a global cybersecurity industry veteran, with over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing for startups across EMEA, APAC, and the USA. His list of accomplishments includes several IPOs and acquisitions by industry giants, with major successes at 12 start-ups including Accelops, Securonix, NitroSecurity, Breach Security, and Gradient Technologies.

The opportunity to rejoin Seceon and build partnerships with UK & Europe's largest MSPs, MSSPs, resellers and distributors will be rewarding for all parties," said Peter Christou, Seceon SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Sales. "The threat landscape demands a new approach and partners are looking for a modern platform to grow their business with. It's good to be back."

Dominic Ryles, Director of Sales and Commercial at Exertis said: "Our service provider partners are experiencing the combined challenges of new cyberthreats, the need for faster, automated responses to threats, and a client base willing to invest in better risk reducing security services. Seceon's platform is unique and solves these challenges and enables our partners to grow at scale and with higher profits. We are excited to have Peter Christou leading the effort at Seceon."

Meet Seceon this year at Exertis "Pitch and Pint" events or learn more about Seceon at www.seceon.com

About Seceon
Seceon enables MSPs and MSSPs to reduce cyber threat risks and their security stack complexity while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats, and breaches at scale. Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform augments and automates MSP and MSSP security services with our AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR and aiMSSP platform. The platform delivers gapless coverage by collecting telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications. It's all enriched and analyzed in real-time by applying threat intelligence, AI and ML models built on behavioral analysis, and correlation engines to create reliable, transparent detections and alerts. Over 250 partners are reselling and/or running high-margin, efficient security services with automated cyber threat remediation and continuous compliance for over 7,000 clients.

Seceon Press Contact:
William Toll
[email protected] 
+1 (201) 220-5501

