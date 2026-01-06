Seceon Launches aiBAS360™: AI-Powered Breach Attack Simulation Platform Enables Organizations to Test Defenses Against Real-World APTs and Threat Actors

New Platform Features MITRE ATT&CK Framework Mapping and is Now Available Within OTM Platform as well as in aiSIEM-CGuard 2.0; Global Webinar Series Underway to Showcase Capabilities to MSSP Partners Worldwide

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon Inc., a global leader in AI/ML-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced the general availability of aiBAS360™, its innovative Breach Attack Simulation (BAS) platform. Now integrated within the OTM Platform as well as in aiSIEM-CGuard 2.0, aiBAS360 empowers organizations to proactively test their security defenses against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and real-world threat actors through comprehensive attack simulations mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Industry partners Obviam and Samay Infosolutions highlight Seceon's AI-powered Breach & Attack Simulation (aiBAS) platform, with executive perspectives on defending customers against advanced persistent threats and real-world threat actors. Seceon aiBAS360 overview showing AI-driven breach and attack simulation workflows, including agent deployment, MITRE-aligned attack execution, AI analysis, and automated reporting for continuous security posture assessment.

To showcase aiBAS360's groundbreaking capabilities, Seceon is currently conducting a series of seven worldwide webinars, demonstrating how organizations and MSSP partners can leverage the platform to validate their security posture against sophisticated cyber threats.

"With aiBAS360, we're empowering organizations to take a proactive stance against cyber threats by validating their defenses before attackers strike," said Chandra Pandey, Founder & CEO of Seceon Inc. "By mapping attack simulations directly to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, security teams can see exactly how their controls perform against real-world APT tactics."

As threat actors continue to evolve their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), organizations need proactive tools to identify security gaps before adversaries exploit them. aiBAS360 addresses this critical need by simulating real-world attack scenarios based on known APT behaviors, providing security teams with actionable insights to strengthen their defenses.

The platform also simulates multiple LLM-based generated attacks designed to bypass AI guardrails, ensuring organizations can defend against sophisticated adversaries who craft prompts to conceal their true intentions. Additionally, aiBAS360 tests against threat scenarios generated by threat actors and APTs under the pretext of negative test cases, providing comprehensive coverage against both known attack vectors and emerging AI-powered threats.

"Understanding how your security controls perform against actual threat actor techniques is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity," said Keith Johnson, Executive Vice President at Obviam, a leading managed Security Services provider. "With aiBAS360's MITRE ATT&CK mapping, we can demonstrate to clients exactly how their defenses hold up against specific APT groups. This transforms quarterly business reviews from theoretical discussions into evidence-based security assessments."

aiBAS360 delivers comprehensive breach attack simulation capabilities including automated attack simulations replicating tactics of known APT groups, complete MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping, real-time security control validation, detailed gap analysis, and actionable remediation guidance prioritized by risk.

The platform integrates seamlessly with Seceon's aiSIEM-CGuard 2.0, enabling organizations to correlate simulation results with actual security telemetry for comprehensive defense validation.

"Our clients increasingly ask us to prove that their security investments actually work against the threats targeting their industry," said Gitesh Shah, CEO & Founder of Samay Infosolutions. "aiBAS360 gives us the ability to run attack simulations that mirror real APT campaigns and show clients exactly where they're protected and where they need improvement."

Seceon's aiBAS360 is now available globally within the OTM Platform and aiSIEM-CGuard 2.0, utilized by hundreds of MSSP partners delivering managed security services to customers across Global Fortune 500, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and government sectors worldwide.

Key benefits of aiBAS360 include proactive threat validation through continuous testing against APT techniques, MITRE ATT&CK alignment for threat coverage, and reduced breach risk by identifying security gaps before attackers exploit them.

aiBAS360 joins Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform, integrating 20+ security components with 950 data source integrations. The platform delivers an 80% reduction in SOC costs and 85% reduction in false positives.

Organizations and MSSP partners interested in attending Seceon's worldwide webinar series on aiBAS360 can register at www.seceon.com.

About Seceon Inc.

Seceon Inc. provides AI-driven cybersecurity solutions through its Open Threat Management (OTM) Platform. Serving 9,300+ customers worldwide, Seceon is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, with 750+ global channel partners. Visit www.seceon.com.

Contact:

Shikha Pandey

978-923-0040

[email protected]

SOURCE Seceon Inc.