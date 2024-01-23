Seceon Launches Seceon aiSIEM-CGuard Enabling MSP/MSSPs With Detection and Response Automation

Leading AI and ML-powered cybersecurity platform for MSPs/MSSPs and IT Teams announces new automated signup and enablement of threat detection and response for cloud-powered services, applications and infrastructure like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, SentinelOne, Okta, and, other cloud-sourced telemetry.

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon , the pioneer of the first cybersecurity platform that augments and automates security operations services for MSPs, MSSPs, and IT teams worldwide, with an AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR, announces aiSIEM-CGuard enabling partners and customers with comprehensive protection, detection, automatic remediation for cloud-powered resources. With an automated signup process and margin-friendly pricing, MSP/MSSPs can now add protection for cloud workloads like Microsoft 365 email, OneDrive, and endpoints and networks protected by cloud-based services like SentinelOne, Microsoft Azure, Okta, Trend Micro, Cisco Secure Endpoint, and many more.

Seceon aiSIEM-CGuard Overview Seceon-AI-ML-Powered Automated Threat Detection and Response Platform

With the rapid growth of businesses that are "all-in" on the cloud and no longer have on-premises infrastructure, MSP/MSSPs, and IT teams are turning to a new generation of tools to protect cloud-powered applications and infrastructure. These tools have often been point-solutions, and even though many have an extensive list of integrations, the fact remains - unlike Seceon aiSIEM-CGuard, they don't provide unified, AI/ML-powered detection and response that correlates identities to threats across applications, networks, and infrastructure. Seceon's new innovative aiSIEM-CGuard can be set up and configured in less than one hour and is the only solution in the market that provides a full SIEM-level log, event, and flow capture. A sample use case could be detecting and blocking an advanced persistent attack on an organization's M365 environment that leverages networks and identities.

Seceon is also announcing a version of this product for our partner community. Seceon aiSIEM-CGuard Not-For-Retail (NFR) license program is essential as governments and experts are increasing the pressure on managed service providers to protect themselves to avoid threat actors from attacking their clients.

"MSPs are always evaluating their tech and security stack, and more of them are choosing not to build and hire a team to deploy and manage a stack of point solutions or outsource their profits and control to an MDR provider. They are taking control of their services and profits with solutions like Seceon's new aiSIEM-CGuard and Seceon's aiSIEM and aiXDR-PMax platform. When combined with Seceon aiSIEM, Seceon's AI and ML automate 95% of all threat detection and response," said Chandra Pandey, Seceon's CEO.

"Seceon is advancing its innovation journey. When they shared with me their latest development – an automated signup process and new deployments that are hardware and software agnostic yet still providing top-notch threat detection and response – it was clear that their aiSIEM-CGuard is a great new option for MSPs to provide security services to companies operating solely in the cloud," said Kshitij Kathuria, Chief Information Security Officer, Netgain Technology.

Seceon aiSIEM-CGuard is available today. Learn more, sign up, or get a demo of Seceon at www.seceon.com

About Seceon

Seceon enables MSPs, MSSPs, and IT teams to reduce cyber threat risks and their security stack complexity while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats, and breaches at scale. Seceon augments and automates MSP and MSSP security services with an AI and ML-powered aiSIEM and aiXDR platform. It delivers gapless coverage by collecting telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications. It's all enriched and analyzed in real-time with threat intelligence, AI and ML models built on behavioral analysis, and correlation engines to create reliable, transparent detections and alerts. Over 430 partners are reselling and/or running high-margin, efficient security services with automated cyber threat remediation and continuous compliance for over 7,800 clients.

