Seceon Wins Global Infosec 2022 Awards at RSA, Continues the Sales Momentum in Q2 and Hires Key Sales Executives

WESTFORD, Mass, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon, the pioneer of the first fully-automated, real-time cyber threat detection, containment and elimination platform to empower Enterprises and MSSPs with its award-winning solutions (#aiSIEM, #aiMSSP, #aiXDR), announced that it has won following Awards at RSA Conference 2022 from Cyber Défense Magazine (CDM).

Best Product Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Hot Company Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) &

Cutting Edge Security Information Event Management (SIEM)

Seceon presents at AGC and RSA Conference 2022, innovates autonomous SOAR with analytics and threat hunting, wins multiple Global Infosec 2022 awards, and announces 2 key sales executive hires with a continued momentum in sales with triple digit growth in 2022. Seceon's aiXDR is a fusion of all these protective layers built organically with the speed of real-time analytics, defence in-depth oversight and dynamically adaptive threat models guided by Artificial Intelligence.

"We always believed in solving real customer challenges by developing single platform for Defense-In-Depth with SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, EDR, NBAD, NTA, VA, ML, AI, TI, and IPS/IDS within it," said CEO Chandra S Pandey, "We will continue to add innovations to the platform delivering the Industry's Best Cybersecurity Solution with the Best Efficacy, Efficiency & ROI."

Seceon innovates the OTM Platform and the aiXDR/aiSIEM/aiMSSP solutions with autonomous SOAR playbooks for security analytics & threat hunting with contextual and situational correlations across all the telemetries to empower customers to take actions on any threats in early stages of attack and report incident and generate reports in real-time. Most current Innovations are targeted towards SOC workflow to easily navigate and respond to incidents, continuous monitoring and risk assessment helping customers and partners meet new government compliance standards such as CMMC 2.0, CERT notifications and GDPR etc. and create a cybersecurity governance internally to manage higher cybersecurity risks.

"Seceon continued its sales momentum with multiple key wins that are protecting several international airports, central banks of countries, and capital and stock market exchanges," said Lalit Shinde, Chief Revenue Officer of Seceon, "We have been investing heavily into innovating the platform, creating right channel partner empowerment framework, and hiring the right go-to-market team and that is paying dividends now."

Seceon also hired two seasoned cybersecurity professionals in finance, healthcare and telecommunications industry. Joseph Vigorito joins Seceon as VP Solutions Architecture. Previously, Joe led the Product Management and Cyber-Operations functions for GreyCastle Security and held Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) or F100-F1000 leadership positions at the world's largest industrial gases company, Linde PLC, Oracle Consulting Services and the twin bio-pharma firms, Applied Biosystems and Celera Genomics. Paul Mayo joins Seceon as VP of Sales. Previously, Paul worked as director of inside sales at ExaGrid, where he helped consistently deliver record growth over 5 years. Paul has held several senior positions, including VP of sales at Wevo, Founder and CEO at ClickJoy an email marketing platform; acquired by Emerge Partners and director of inside sales at eIQ Networks.

About Seceon

Seceon empowers Enterprises and MSSPs to provide "Comprehensive Cybersecurity for the Digital-Era". Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform scales to millions of assets to collect raw data such as streaming logs, network flows and identities from all apps, devices, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, IoTs and IIoTs, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility of users, hosts, applications, and services. aiSIEM™, aiMSSP™, and aiXDR™ are award-winning solutions built on the OTM platform to support enterprise Comprehensive Cybersecurity and MSSPs offering aiXDR, and aiSIEM services with flexible deployment models. To learn more, please visit: www.seceon.com or email [email protected] or call (978) 923-0040 and follow the company on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

