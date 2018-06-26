Sechrist Industries And Dartmouth's Geisel School Of Medicine Work Together To Bring Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy To Tanzania

Non-healing hypoxic wounds

Chronic bone infections

Injury to tissue from radiation treatment for cancer

Severe anemia

The team also hopes to evaluate HBOT for resistant mycobacterial infections

HBOT has been used for decades to treat decompression sickness, and in recent years, its use for other indications has grown and evolved. Sechrist looks forward to continued collaboration with Dartmouth, Dr. Buckey, and the Muhimbili Hospital as they train their staff and conduct research to expand knowledge about the use of HBOT.

ABOUT SECHRIST INDUSTRIES, INC.

Sechrist Industries, Inc. has been manufacturing the world's best Hyperbaric Chambers since 1973. Having over 45 years of experience has made them an integral part of medical facilities across the globe. Currently, Sechrist produces the largest diameter Monoplace Hyperbaric Chamber available on the market. With quality being of huge importance to Sechrist, it maintains that all equipment is designed and built to the highest standards allowing for the best care possible for patients.

Dr. Jay Buckey (far left) Dr. Albert Magohe (far right); Dr. Ndeserua Moshi (second from left); Dr. Enica Richard Massawe (fourth from right).

