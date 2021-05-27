Sechrist Veterinary Health Announces Clinical Publication Highlighting Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy's Role in Treating Veterinary Traumatic Injuries

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sechrist Veterinary Health, a leading manufacturer of hyperbaric oxygen chambers for veterinary specific applications, has launched a Clinical Advisory Board for Veterinary Medical Affairs to help raise clinical awareness and extend the benefits of the therapy to the veterinary community.

The board consists of independent thought leaders in the veterinary medical community with a shared passion for advancing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy as a clinically proven modality. The first item on the agenda was to lead the development of clinical research in specific applications, such as traumatic wounds and pancreatitis, where it can help with the reduction of inflammation and decrease potential for hypoxia.

The board is pleased to announce that the first publication titled; "Rationale for hyperbaric oxygen therapy in traumatic injury and wound care in small animal veterinary practice" has been published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice (JSAP). The article highlights the physiological mechanisms of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and demonstrates its clinical use in veterinary practice with positive outcomes. The article is open access to all through the following link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jsap.13356.

The board that has jointly authored the inaugural publication in the series is comprised of four leaders in the field of veterinary medicine with a passion for the therapy and extensive backgrounds in veterinary practice: Diane Levitan, VMD, Diplomate ACVIM; Mark Hitt, DVM, MS, Diplomate ACVIM; Ronald Lyman, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM and Dennis Geiser, BS, DVM, CHT-V.

ABOUT SECHRIST VETERINARY HEALTH

The Veterinary Health Division is an expanding subdivision of Sechrist Industries, Inc. Since 1973, Sechrist has been the world leader in hyperbaric technology. In launching their veterinary health division in 2017, Sechrist has partnered with some of the top veterinary schools and clinicians to foster clinical awareness.

Deepak Talati, General Manager of Sechrist Veterinary Health, stated, "Driving the therapy forward through the development of clinical publications, along with upcoming studies in various indications, is a mutually exclusive mission between ourselves and the board. I am bullish about the prospects for growth in hyperbaric oxygen therapy."

Media Contact: Ryan Stein, 1-714-579-8384; [email protected]

SOURCE Sechrist Veterinary Health