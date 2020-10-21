Sechrist Veterinary Health Develops Clinical Advisory Board to Advance Clinical Awareness of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Veterinary Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Tweet this

Currently, the advisory board has jointly authored the inaugural publication in the series, which is being submitted for review. It is a retrospective look at how Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can be considered for traumatic wound management in veterinary medicine. The board consists of the following members.

Diane Levitan, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM

Dr. Diane Levitan is a veterinary internal medicine specialist who has been practicing veterinary medicine since 1991 and is currently an associate professor at LIU (Long Island University) Post Veterinary School. She has built four veterinary practices and has introduced many new concepts into the field of veterinary medicine, such as creating the first hospital in the world where families could stay overnight with their pets, pioneering the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for animals and creating a traveling CT scan company. In 2009, she started a non-for-profit as a means to give back to the community. Helping-Promote Animal Welfare, Inc (Helping-PAW) is a 501c3 organization dedicated to ending pet overpopulation through education of the public and by providing high volume, high quality, targeted, affordable sterilization services of unowned and companion animals to subsidize care for animals whose owners are on government assistance.

Mark Hitt, DVM, MS, Diplomate ACVIM

Dr. Mark Hitt has been a veterinarian since 1979 and a specialist in veterinary internal medicine since 1987. His career has led him to positions in general veterinary practice, a residency specialty training program, specialty board certification, being an associate professor of companion animal medicine, and then a specialist of veterinary internal medicine in private practice. He is the founder of Atlantic Veterinary Internal Medicine and Oncology at three locations in Maryland, and he is the co-founder of Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Centers. He continues as an invited author for various veterinary textbooks and he lectures on topics of Veterinary Internal Medicine to local, regional and national veterinary meetings. Although practicing in all areas of internal medicine, his special interests are in gastroenterology and diseases of the liver and pancreas in dogs and cats.

Ronald Lyman, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM

Dr. Ronald Lyman is a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Lyman is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. He leads daily patient rounds with all doctors, technicians and patients at the Animal Emergency and Referral Center [AERC] in Florida, where he practices internal medicine and neurology/ neurosurgery. He is the founder and President of AERC. Dr. Lyman coordinated the ACVIM research abstracts review articles for the DVM magazine publication. He is the author and/or co-author of several book chapters and scientific journal articles on subjects in clinical veterinary medicine, including two articles describing intraoperative ultrasonograpic techniques and their contributions toward decision-making during spinal surgery. Dr. Lyman has made several presentations at the ACVIM Forum, the yearly scientific meeting for international specialists in Veterinary Internal Medicine and Neurology. He has received the Gold Star Award from the Florida Veterinary Medical Association for his outstanding contributions to the profession.

Dennis Geiser, BS, DVM, CHT-V

Dr. Dennis Geiser is currently the Assistant Dean for Organizational Development and Outreach at the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee. He completed his BS degree in microbiology at Colorado State University and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois in 1972.

He has been an associate veterinarian in a small animal and equine practice in California and an equine referral practice in Florida. Dr. Geiser is board certified as a veterinary hyperbaric technician (CHT-V) in the National Board of Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine Technology (NBDHMT). At the University of Tennessee he has been the section leader of the large animal anesthesia section, department head of the large animal department, and assistant dean of outreach and organizational development and director of the College's continuing education section. He currently directs the small and large animal hyperbaric medicine program at the UT Veterinary Medical Center and is advisory to the regenerative medicine program. He chairs the committee that developed the hyperbaric veterinary technician certification program for veterinarians and veterinary technicians and initiated team training programs in animal hyperbaric medicine. He is the co-founder of the Veterinary Hyperbaric Medicine Society (VHMS).

Sechrist Veterinary Health

The veterinary health division is an expanding subdivision of the parent company Sechrist Industries, Inc. Since 1973, Sechrist has been the world leader in hyperbaric technology. In launching their veterinary health division in 2017, Sechrist has partnered with some of the top veterinary schools and clinicians to foster clinical awareness for this growing therapy.

John Razzano, President of Sechrist Veterinary Health, stated, "As the industry leader, we feel it is incumbent upon us to advance the therapy, using clinical evidence, research and education within the veterinary community."

