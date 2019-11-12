Seclore and Safetica Join Forces to Automatically Detect, Protect and Track Sensitive Information the Last Mile

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclore, provider of the industry's first, open Data-Centric Security Platform, and Safetica, provider of a contextual Data Loss Prevention solution (DLP), today announced their partnership to bring automated detection, protection, and tracking of sensitive information to enterprises.

Whether information is traveling between divisions or is shared with third-parties beyond the enterprise perimeter, it is essential that the organization remains in control of the document wherever it travels. Often referred to as the "last-mile" problem, the challenge is heightened by growing privacy regulations. Being able to first detect, and then control usage, track and revoke access to sensitive documents as they are shared within and outside the enterprise continues to be a challenge.

With the addition of Seclore Rights Management, Safetica customers can automatically attach persistent, granular usage controls to protect documents as they are detected, ensuring sensitive information remains under the organization's control no matter where it is sent. The automated nature of the solution eliminates the need for end-users to take action to protect documents as the action is based on the DLP policy. For recipients, Seclore's innovative browser-based solution eliminates the need to download and install agents in order to access the information.

"Detecting sensitive information based on the context of the content is a great step forward towards reducing the risk of security breaches and addressing regulatory compliance," stated Matej Zachar, CISO at Safetica. "We are excited to expand the value of our offering by automatically adding granular usage controls and tracking of documents based on the detection by our DLP offering using Seclore's innovative Rights Management offering. We chose Seclore due to the browser-based technology that makes it easy for recipients to utilize protected documents, ease of integration, and robust regulatory compliance reporting capabilities."

"Data security and privacy continue to be a top concern for any business, and we are excited to partner with Safetica to deliver the combined powers of contextual detection, protection and tracking of sensitive information to Safetica customers worldwide," said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore. "With the seamless integration of our data-centric protection solutions, businesses can rest assured that their sensitive information can only be utilized by approved users."

Benefits of combining Safetica DLP with Seclore Rights Management include:

Utilizing best-of-breed technologies – The seamless integration of contextual Data Loss Prevention for detection and Rights Management for protection and tracking enables enterprises to extend the power and reach of their data-centric security without additional deployment and administrative costs.

– The seamless integration of contextual Data Loss Prevention for detection and Rights Management for protection and tracking enables enterprises to extend the power and reach of their data-centric security without additional deployment and administrative costs. Automated protection based on detection – The combined solutions automatically detect, protect and track sensitive information wherever it travels without user intervention to ensure security gaps are consistently closed.

– The combined solutions automatically detect, protect and track sensitive information wherever it travels without user intervention to ensure security gaps are consistently closed. Persistent, granular usage controls – Enables enterprises to control WHO (people, groups) can access emails and attachments, WHAT (view, edit, print, cut/paste) each person can do, WHEN (dates, timespan) and from WHERE (devices, networks).

Enables enterprises to control WHO (people, groups) can access emails and attachments, WHAT (view, edit, print, cut/paste) each person can do, WHEN (dates, timespan) and from WHERE (devices, networks). Remote usage control – Access to protected documents can be modified or revoked by the sender even after the document has been shared.

– Access to protected documents can be modified or revoked by the sender even after the document has been shared. Ease of use – The ability to automatically protect a document based on a DLP policy ensures confidential information is always safeguarded from accidental or malicious activities. Recipients can access protected files from any device and any browser, making it easy for any recipient to engage in secure collaboration.

The ability to automatically protect a document based on a DLP policy ensures confidential information is always safeguarded from accidental or malicious activities. Recipients can access protected files from any device and any browser, making it easy for any recipient to engage in secure collaboration. Usage tracking for compliance – Organizations can track and report on all activities performed on documents to facilitate compliance with data privacy regulations, including unauthorized attempts to open documents.

To learn more about Seclore and request a product demo, visit www.seclore.com.

About Seclore:

Seclore offers the market's first open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to fully protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 2,000 companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

www.seclore.com

About Safetica Technologies:

Safetica Technologies began developing its Data Loss Prevention software (DLP) designed for contextual protection of data at the endpoint level in 2007. Safetica is now being utilized by companies in over 110 countries worldwide.

Safetica provides data protection to any company in a manner that fits their needs, affordably and without any additional IT administration or disruptions in operation. In short, Safetica is an easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use, human-centric, scalable security solution that protects against either intentional or unintentional data loss.

CONTACT:

Lynne Courts

VP of Global Marketing

Seclore

(650) 796-6970

Lynne.courts@seclore.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Seclore

Related Links

http://www.seclore.com

