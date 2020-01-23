Seclore Delivers Seamless Integration With Microsoft O365 to Provide Enhanced Data Protection

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclore, provider of the industry's first, open Data-Centric Security Platform, today announced Seclore for O365. Seclore for O365 enables organizations to seamlessly add best-in-class Rights Management to the O365 platform and deepen their protection of sensitive information.

Seclore for O365 provides persistent, granular usage controls on documents created in Office desktop applications, emailed through Exchange Online and Outlook Web, and uploaded to SharePoint Online and OneDrive. To further support compliance with data privacy regulations, Seclore for O365 also provides the ability to track usage of documents uploaded and shared through the Microsoft O365 platform and the ability to revoke access even after protected files are downloaded from SharePoint Online or OneDrive.

"As organizations move to the cloud and utilize Microsoft O365, they are realizing that they require rights management capabilities that enhance what Microsoft has to offer, especially when it comes to secure external collaboration using SharePoint Online and OneDrive," said Vishal Gupta, CEO at Seclore. "Our seamless integration with Microsoft O365 enables companies to easily, and in many cases automatically, add deeper and broader data protection to their documents as they are created in MS Office applications, stored in the cloud and shared via SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Exchange/Exchange Online and the Outlook Web Application."

Key Features Include:



Industry-leading Rights Management for O365

Seamless utilization of Seclore-protected files from O365 Applications

Enterprise ID Federation using MS Azure

Secure agentless access to protected files within the browser

One-click protection of emails and attachments in Outlook

Automatic email content and attachment protection with Exchange/Exchange Online

Learn more about the Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform, Seclore Rights Management and Seclore for O365.

"As data grows exponentially and is stored and shared within and outside the organization, there is no 'one-security-tool-fits-all' to protect data. The Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform solves the data protection challenge by giving organizations the ability to connect best-of-breed Data Loss Prevention, Data Classification, Rights Management, and Data Analytics solutions with the organization's O365 solutions to optimize and automate security and tracking of sensitive data," said Abhijit Tannu, CTO at Seclore.

About Seclore:

Seclore offers the market's first open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to fully protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 2000 companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

www.seclore.com

Contact:

Lynne Courts

VP of Global Marketing

Seclore

(650) 796-6970

Lynne.courts@seclore.com

SOURCE Seclore

Related Links

https://www.seclore.com

