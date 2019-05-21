Seclore Extends Advanced Email Encryption to Exchange Online, O365, and Exchange On-Prem

MILPITAS, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclore, provider of the first open Data-Centric Security Platform, today announces Seclore Email Encryption Plus for Microsoft Email. Designed for flexible integration with Outlook, Outlook Web Access (OWA), Exchange, and Exchange Online, Seclore goes beyond traditional encryption solutions by automatically applying persistent, granular usage controls and tracking to sensitive emails and attachments. Additionally, Seclore Email Encryption Plus for Microsoft Email integrates with other best-of-breed Data-Centric Security solutions, such as Classification, Data Loss Protection (DLP), and Security Information Event Management (SIEM) systems for a holistic and automated approach to data-centric security within the 'zero trust' framework.

"We recognize that many organizations use various Microsoft components for their email infrastructure, but want to leverage best-of-breed data protection solutions," stated Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. "The ability to seamlessly integrate Seclore's leading-edge rights-management-driven encryption with their Microsoft infrastructure gives companies a way to better protect information without the added deployment and administrative efforts."

Features include:

Rights Management-Driven Encryption: Goes beyond traditional encryption by tracking who has access, what activities are allowed (view, edit, print, and forward), when (dates and timespans) can each person access the email and from where (devices and geographies).

Content and Context-Based Automated Protection: Seclore Email Auto-Protector uses the email fields sender, recipient, subject and X-headers to automatically "Seclore" incoming and outgoing emails and attachments. In addition, via integration with DLP and CASB, it can also "Seclore" based on DLP rules.



End-users have the flexibility to add usage controls on-the-fly within Outlook and OWA. Email Expiration and Remote Control: Access to protected emails and attachments can be expired or revoked at any time – even after they the owner sends the email.



"As companies shift from on-prem to the Cloud for their email services, standard email encryption does not provide adequate protection to sensitive emails and attachments when shared with third-parties," states Abhijit Tannu, CTO of Seclore. "Today, companies need a zero-trust mindset to discover, protect and track sensitive emails and attachments, wherever they travel."

About Seclore

Seclore offers the market's first browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to, identify, protect, and audit the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to fully protect their information. Over 2000 companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

