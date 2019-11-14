Seclore's New Data Protection Portal Helps Companies Address Regulatory Compliance

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclore, the leader in unifying best-of-breed data-centric security solutions, today announced the release of the Seclore Data Protection Portal. Organizations often overlook securing sensitive and regulatory data they collect from customers and partners. Now organizations can automatically protect incoming data before it touches any enterprise system to ensure compliance while offering customers and partners the assurance that their confidential information data is protected.

"Organizations typically focus on protecting sensitive and regulatory data that is created internally. However, they generally miss protecting sensitive data sent to them by customers and partners such as PII and intellectual property," stated Vishal Gupta, Seclore CEO. "The Seclore Data Protection Portal allows companies to automatically encrypt and add usage controls to incoming information to protect sensitive data from a breach, insider threat, or compliance violation."

The Seclore Data Protection Portal automatically attaches persistent, granular usage controls to email and documents before they reach employees within the organization. The usage enforcement policies can be defined based on the recipients, context of the email and other predefined usage controls. The employee receives the protected document and is limited to the permissions (view, edit, print, share) that are given. The documents and emails are tracked throughout their life cycle within the enterprise and beyond. By protecting incoming sensitive data, organizations have an opportunity to achieve a competitive advantage by building long-term trust with their customers and partners while maintaining compliance.

"With stricter regulations and steeper fines with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, organizations need to stay attentive to all workflows where sensitive data may be exposed," stated Abhijit Tannu, Seclore CTO. "The Seclore Data Protection Portal makes it easy for companies to streamline the process and automate the security policies before sensitive data ever reaches their employee's devices."

About Seclore

Seclore offers the market's first fully open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to protect information fully with minimal friction and cost. Over 2000 companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

Media Contact

Lynne Courts, VP of Global Marketing

Seclore

Lynne.courts@seclore.com

650-796-6970

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Seclore