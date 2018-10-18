Seclytics Now Available on the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seclytics, a threat analytics platform predicting attacks before they are launched, today announced the availability of Seclytics for the Palo Alto Networks® Application Framework. The Application Framework is a cloud-based framework that extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, which allows organizations to rapidly consume and implement a variety of innovative cloud-based security applications from any provider, large or small.

Seclytics provides forward-deployed predictive intelligence, allowing organizations to protect themselves from cyber-attacks before they are launched. Leveraging machine learning and data from the infrastructure of the internet (e.g., DNS, BGP, IP), Seclytics is able to identify cyber-criminal infrastructure during its setup. On average, Seclytics predicts these indicators of attack 51 days before the actual attack occurs.

Additionally, to protect against old attacks, Seclytics provides cleansed and prioritized threat data to report on old threats. Old threat data is aggregated from various sources, including spam traps, honeypots, malware sandboxes, DNS sinkholes, open source intelligence (OSINT), and other threat feeds.

KEY BENEFITS

Protect against attacks before they're launched.

Generate custom enforcement lists based on customer traffic, which can be used by Palo Alto Networks firewalls.

Detect attacks without deploying dedicated monitoring devices.

Analyze detailed security data collected by next-generation firewalls.

QUOTES

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Palo Alto Networks. Nowadays, organizations invest lots of money in buying multiple products and building a security stack to protect their organizations. The App Framework makes this easy with just a few clicks."

- Saeed Abu-Nimeh, CEO, Seclytics, Inc.

"We are thrilled to see the debut of third-party applications for our customers, and we welcome Seclytics to the Application Framework developer community. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market by completely changing the way that organizations test, deploy, and manage security. This important advancement will make organizations everywhere more secure and help protect our way of life in the digital age."

- Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks

AVAILABILITY

Selytics for Palo Alto Networks Application is available immediately. Please contact sales@seclytics.com for more information.

The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is now available worldwide to customers at https://apps.paloaltonetworks.com/apps.

About Seclytics

Seclytics is the next generation security prediction, prevention, and analytics platform. Offering a SaaS solution, Seclytics easily integrates into the corporate security stack, providing protection against current and negative day threats via their patent-pending prediction platform.

For more information, visit www.seclytics.com.

Media Contact:

pr@seclytics.com

