[SECON 2020] Asia's Leading Integrated Security Exhibition

Hosted in Korea, a country where its Security market is the 2nd largest in Asia and 7th largest in the world, SECON has marked its position as Korea's largest integrated security exhibition covering all sectors such as CCTVs, Access Control, Biometrics Identity Solutions, Physical Security, Personal Information Protection, Cyber Security, and Smart City Solutions with the application of diverse security and IT technologies.

Alongside its business-driven trade show, the successful mergence of exhibition and conference makes SECON the ideal platform for sharing knowledge and discussing various topics on security. In particular, the fusion of AI, Cloud, Big data, and other Information and Communications Technology with security equipments/solutions and its effective application on sites will be actively discussed.

Meet World's leading Security Enterprises at SECON 2020

In order to reflect the current change in the security industry, domestic and foreign security related companies will participate and showcase their latest products at SECON 2020. These include categories such as Video Surveillance Solutions, Access Control Solutions, IT Security, IoT, Social Security System, Homeland Security, and Industry Security.

Despite the increase of exhibition space by 30% compared to SECON 2019, over 80% of the total booth area has already been reserved. World's No. 1 video surveillance company such as HIKVISION and other renowned companies such as DAHUA, OPTEX, MILESTONE SYSTEMS, and UNIVIEW have confirmed their participation, where major Korean companies such as Samsung S1, Hanwha Techwin, SK Telecom, SK Infosec, ADT CAPS, IDIS, and Suprema will take part as well.

CUDO Communication, Honeywell, AMANO Korea, INCON, IVS, CATIS, AJ Park, DONGGOK PRECISION, WONWOO, IRIS ID, CMI TECH, Kromek, SENSTAR, and many others strive to enter the global market, increase their sales, and solidify their position in the security industry by participating in SECON 2020.

In addition, overseas companies such as AVIGILON, ALCOTEKTOR, MYUTRON, YTOT, EASY CCTV CASE LIMITED, Beijing Photoelectric Science & Technology, Shenzhen YLI Electric Lock, SANHE LENSTECH OPOELECTRONIC SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY, and Research Electronics International aim to build network with Korean buyers and to stand their ground at the Korean market.

The Hosted Buyer Program and the Online Matchmaking Program

In order to give the exhibitors an opportunity to expand their exposure and capitalize on a higher ROI on their participation, SECON provides the Hosted Buyer Program. Domestic and foreign importers, distributors, manufacturers, and other consumers with purchasing authority be attending the event as VIPs and taking part in the networking program with the exhibitors. On the other hand, visitors are encouraged to make use of our Online Matchmaking System, which provides the opportunity to meet powerful buyers and exhibitors for a more successful business.

Joint Participation of over 30 related Organizations and Associations

The upcoming SECON is organized by the SECON 2020 Organizing Committee consisting of over 30 Korean security industry related associations and institutions. Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Seoul Metropolitan Government, Daejeon Metropolitan City, Gyeonggi-Do, Kodits (Korea Defense Industry Trade Support Center), and other government departments are co-sponsoring the event. Furthermore, Informa Markets, the world's renowned organizer of the leading security events such as IFSEC and Black Hat and Mediadot Corp., the publisher of Korea's No.1 professional security magazines such as 'BOANNEWS' and 'Security World', will be holding the event.

Pre-register now in order to receive your Exclusive Invitation to SECON 2020, Asia's Leading Security Expo & Conference! For more information regarding the event and the Pre-Registration, please visit www.seconexpo.com

