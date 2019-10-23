SECON 2020, Asia's Leading Integrated Security Exhibition, is held from 18th to 20th March 2020 at KINTEX (Hall 1-3)

Hosted in Korea, a country where its Security market is the 2nd largest in Asia and 7th largest in the world, SECON has marked its position as Korea's largest integrated security exhibition covering all sectors such as CCTVs, Access Control, Biometrics Identity Solutions, Physical Security, Personal Information Protection, Cyber Security, and Smart City Solutions with the application of diverse security and IT technologies.

Alongside its business driven trade show, the successful mergence of exhibition and conference makes SECON the ideal platform for sharing knowledge and discussing various topics on security. In particular, the fusion of AI, Cloud, Big data, and other Information and Communications Technology with security equipments/solutions and its effective application on sites will be actively discussed.

Meet World's leading Security Enterprises at SECON 2020

In order to reflect the current change in the security industry, domestic and foreign security related companies will participate and showcase their latest products at SECON 2020. These include categories such as Video Surveillance Solutions, Access Control Solutions, IT Security, IoT, Social Security System, Homeland Security, and Industry Security.

Despite the increase of exhibition space by 30% compared to SECON 2019, over 80% of the total booth area has already been reserved. World's No. 1 video surveillance company such as HIKVISION and other renowned companies such as DAHUA, OPTEX, MILESTON SYSTEMS, ZKTeco, and UNIVIEW have confirmed their participation, where major Korean companies such as Samsung S1, Hanwha Techwin, SK Telecom, SK Infosec, ADT CAPS, IDIS, and Suprema will take part as well.

CUDO Communication, Honeywell, AMANO Korea, INCON, IVS, CATIS, AJ Park, DONGGOK PRECISION, FLIR, WONWOO, INNODEP, IRIS ID, CMI TECH, Kromek, SENSTAR, and many others strive to enter the global market, increase their sales, and solidify their position in the security industry by participating in SECON 2020.

In addition, overseas companies such as MYUTRON, YTOT, LG HITACHI, FOXGHOST, EASY CCTV CASE LIMITED, Beijing Photoelectric Science & Technology, Shenzhen YLI Electric Lock, SANHE LENSTECH OPOELECTRONIC SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY, and Research Electronics International aim to build network with Korean buyers and to stand their ground at the Korean market.

Hosted Buyer Program for both Domestic and Foreign Buyers

In order to give the exhibitors an opportunity to expand their exposure and capitalize on a higher ROI on their participation, SECON provides the Hosted Buyer Program. Domestic and foreign importers, distributors, manufacturers, and other consumers with purchasing authority are welcome to apply. After careful screening, the selected buyers can attend the event as VIPs, taking part in the networking program with the exhibitors, enjoying various benefits from the fair's organizer. Buyers wishing to participate in the program may send the application form directly to the SECON secretariat (application forms can be downloaded from SECON official website). For more detailed information, please follow the updates on the official website.

Joint Participation of over 30 related Organizations and Associations

The upcoming SECON is organized by the SECON 2020 Organizing Committee consisting of over 30 Korean security industry related associations and institutions. Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Seoul Metropolitan Government, Daejeon Metropolitan City, Gyeonggi-Do, Kodits (Korea Defense Industry Trade Support Center), and other government departments are co-sponsoring the event. Furthermore, Informa Markets, the world's renowned organizer of the leading security events such as IFSEC and Black Hat and Mediadot Corp., the publisher of Korea's No.1 professional security magazines such as 'BOANNEWS' and 'Security World', will be holding the event.

The benefits of being an exhibitor at SECON 2020

Exhibitors participating at SECON 2020 will receive a number of benefits such as E-Newsletters released by the fair manager, exhibitor press release and product highlight article, 1:1 Online Matchmaking Program, the Hosted Buyer Program, and many others. Those willing to participate still have the chance of receiving an Early bird 10% discount by October 31st. If you want to take part as an exhibitor, please contact the SECON 2020 sales team (global@seconexpo.com). For more information regarding the event, please visit (www.seconexpo.com).

UBM BN Co., Ltd.

UBM BN Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Informa Markets, which organises the global leading security exhibitions – IFSEC events. UBM BN Co., Ltd. has been set up jointly with funding from Informa Markets and Mediadot Corp., which is a Korean media group publishing the best Korean security magazine & webzine – 'Security World' & 'BOANNEWS'.

Throughout the strong global network of Informa Markets and local influence of Mediadot Corp., UBM BN Co., Ltd. is always striving to make SECON as the best security exhibition creating business opportunities consistently.

SOURCE UBM BN Co., Ltd