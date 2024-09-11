SECOND AMENDMENT DEFENDERS LAUNCH NEW EFFORT

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Amendment to the Constitution is under attack by liberals pushing radical gun control policies, but a new effort has launched to protect the right of gun ownership and self-defense. It's called the Secure Our Freedom Alliance and it's steered by a strategist known well to the pro-Second Amendment community – Chris Cox.

For nearly two decades, Cox was the Executive Director of the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action, the group widely credited with a near perfect record of advocacy in legislative efforts at the state and federal levels during that time period.

"President Biden bragged in June in a speech to a gun control group that his administration has done more for the anti-gun agenda than any of his predecessors," Cox said. "We are going to make the case to the American public that he is wrong, anti-gun liberals are wrong, and that the right to self-defense is fundamental to every law-abiding American."

The Secure Our Freedom Alliance launches its public face with a six-figure ad buy promoting the right to self-defense to digital audiences in the Great Lakes states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

"Our purpose is to win the hearts and minds of the American public to protect the right to self-defense," Cox said. "Every American family has a right to protect themselves and their homes from violent criminals, and the right to choose the method of self-defense they deem best."

Cox said the group will seek grassroots support nation-wide from individuals who support the Second Amendment and want to see it defended in society. "We know there are a hundred million Americans who cherish their right to self-defense, and we want them to know there's a place they can come to band together and fight for that right. The leaders we have assembled are experienced in marshalling supporters of the Second Amendment to succeed, and we will do it again."

