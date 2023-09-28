Second Annual Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship Awarded to Jefferson Regional Nursing School Student

Dr. Rhys Branman has awarded the 2023-2024 scholarship to nursing student Miranda Drake

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rhys Branman, MD, and the Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center team are thrilled to announce they've chosen Miranda Drake as the 2023 Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship recipient. Ms. Drake is currently enrolled at Jefferson Regional Nursing School in Pine Bluff, AR, and pursuing an Associates of Applied Sciences to become a Registered Nurse.

"We couldn't have asked for a more deserving recipient for this scholarship," said Dr. Branman. "Miranda's commitment to medical excellence and providing heartfelt care for Arkansans in rural communities will undoubtedly have a positive impact on patients in underserved areas."

Dr. Branman founded the Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship to help address a growing need for quality healthcare in rural areas. The $2,500 cash award can be used for educational expenses related to their chosen career path, such as tuition, textbooks and supplies, required technology, or transportation and housing. The scholarship comes at a crucial time; with the need for healthcare professionals in rural areas continuing to surge, this scholarship can help lessen the financial hardships that may deter prospective medical students.

"This is an investment in our future healthcare providers and the health of citizens living in rural Arkansas communities," said Dr. Branman.

Miranda's on-the-ground experience at the UAMS residency program in Pine Bluff and her focused vision for patient care stood out among a competitive pool of applications. Her desire to pursue a career in the medical field has been a lifelong dream, which was further influenced by her own life experiences.

"My 31-year-old sister recently passed away due to complications from type 1 diabetes, and it gave me deeper compassion toward patients struggling to manage this disease," said Ms. Drake. "These patients have a special place in my heart, and I hope one day, as a nurse, I can advocate for patients who do not have the money or resources to manage their diabetes."

One of the most critical issues rural medicine faces today is the staggering number of patients suffering from chronic health problems. Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are often attributed to patients' lower socioeconomic status. Their limited financial means make seeking healthcare, especially at long distances, extremely difficult and many do not seek help until their disease has become severe.

The annual Arkansas Rural Health Scholarship is a small but meaningful step in mitigating the scarcity of healthcare professionals in rural Arkansas by offering financial support to those who plan to dedicate their careers to serving patients in these high-need areas. Interested candidates can learn more and review the application requirements to apply for next year's scholarship by visiting https://www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com/arkansas-rural-health-scholarship/ .

About Dr. Rhys Branman: Dr. Branman is a board certified cosmetic surgeon in Little Rock, Arkansas and was a past board member and interim chairman of the Arkansas State Medical Board. Dr. Branman is certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery, and serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Branman is beloved by his patients for his caring bedside manner, surgical skill, and commitment to safety. His practice, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, is located at 10809 Executive Center Drive, Searcy Building Suite 100, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211; (501) 227-0707. For more information, visit www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com/ .

