Second Annual Beauty Fest in Partnership with Da Beauty League Hosted by SHINE A LIGH7 Foundation

EDINA, Minn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce this Wednesday, August 23rd at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina; Shine A Ligh7 is hosting the second annual Beauty Fest in partnership with Da Beauty League. Shine A Ligh7, a non-profit for Children's mental health, and proud to present a free extension of Da Beauty League through Beauty Fest. Beauty Fest will have live music, messaging for mental wellness, free ice cream, face painting, radar shot, sauce games, corn hole and more. Doors open for this FREE event at 4:30 p.m.

In conjunction with Beauty Fest there will be an All-Star women's game that begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by Da Beauty League's Championship game at 7:30 p.m. Beauty Fest is free but tickets for the women's and men's games can be purchased at www.dabeautyleague.com.

The Women's All-Star game beginning at 5:30 p.m. will be coached by four women with a combined 10 Olympic medals between them. Tricia Luoma (Dunn) and Dani Brodzinski (Cameranesi) will take on Krissy Pohl (Wendell) and Natalie Darwitz. The game will consist of 22 Olympic, National team, collegiate and professional players including Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, Gabbie Hughes, Taylor Heisi, and Abby Murphy.

Da Beauty League men's championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. with Team Walser vs. Team Tria. Team Walser features NHLer's Alex Stalock, Alex Goligoski, Nick Dowd, Justin Holl, Mike Koster and Ryan Poehling taking on Team Tria boasting players Brock Faber, Ryan Chesley, Nate Schmidt, and Vinni Littieri. Come watch some great hockey, get some free ice cream and have playing games while learning more about children's mental wellness with Shine A Ligh7. Da Beauty League's champion will receive the John Scott Cup, named for the most valuable player of the 2016 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Nashville. Da Beauty League's logo is a silhouette of Scott reaching down to touch the ice while celebrating one of his All-Star Game goals.

The Shine A Ligh7 Foundation supports programs that deliver youth mental health education and awareness across Minnesota. One way we do this is by hosting events to create community awareness of current programs available and raise funds to support those programs.

Da Beauty League was founded in 2016 because so many NHL players live or work out in the area throughout the summer. Players start training in mid-summer for the season, and it made sense to create Da Beauty League to give back to the community while providing a fun training experience for the players.

SOURCE Shine A Ligh7