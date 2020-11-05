Second Annual Cash Back Day Starts Today: Score Hundreds of Deals From Top Retailers Over the Next 48 Hours

RetailMeNot launched Cash Back Day in 2019 as an official national retail holiday, recognized by the National Day Calendar, to help gift-givers earn money when they shop while creating an opportunity for retailers to drive additional sales. Shoppers will get their cash back by December 21 – just in time for any last minute holiday purchases. Last year on Cash Back Day, shoppers earned an average of $19 cash back per order and RetailMeNot paid out over $450,000 to shoppers!

"Shoppers will find substantial cash back offers on a variety of items including apparel, appliances, beauty and electronics," said Sara Skirboll, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. "This year, shoppers have even more ways to save money with new features like flash offers and cash back on products. Not only is Cash Back Day a great time to shop for the holiday season and earn 3x cash back on gifts, it's also a perfect opportunity to place orders early and guarantee items will arrive in time for the holiday."

Here is a sample of the hundreds of Cash Back Day offers available now, while offers last:

• Athleta – 20% Cash Back • Melissa & Doug – 24% Cash Back • Banana Republic – 15% Cash Back • Moda Operandi – 20% Cash Back • Bass Pro Shops – 16% Cash Back • ModCloth – 20% Cash Back • Bloomingdale's – 16% Cash Back • Motherhood Maternity – 18% Cash Back • Bluemercury – 20% Cash Back • Orvis – 20% Cash Back • Boohoo US – 20% Cash Back • OshKosh B'gosh – 14% Cash Back • Crocs – 20% Cash Back • Peter Thomas Roth – 20% Cash Back • Elemis – 20% Cash Back • Portal from Facebook – 20% Cash Back • Estee Lauder – 20% Cash Back • Nasty Gal – 20% Cash Back • Forever 21 – 20% Cash Back • Neiman Marcus – 16% Cash Back • Freshly – 25% Cash Back • PetSmart – 20% Cash Back • Gap – 15% Cash Back • Postmates – 20% Cash Back • Hertz – 20% Cash Back • Quay Australia US – 20% Cash Back • Hydrow – 20% Cash Back • QVC – 20% Cash Back • INTERMIX – 20% Cash Back • Rebecca Minkoff – 20% Cash Back • IT Cosmetics – 20% Cash Back • Stuart Weitzman – 15% Cash Back • Jos. A. Bank – 20% Cash Back • Sunglass Hut – 15% Cash Back • Lands' End – 20% Cash Back • Tarte Cosmetics – 20% Cash Back • Laura Mercier – 20% Cash Back • TOMS Shoes – 15% Cash Back • Macy's – 15% Cash Back • Wine.com – 16% Cash Back

Taking advantage of Cash Back Day couldn't be easier:

Login or create a free account with RetailMeNot Choose and activate a cash back offer for where you want to shop online Make the purchase with the retailer of your choice Allow us 45 days to validate your purchase Redeem your rewards for cash via Venmo or PayPal - just in time for last-minute or post-holiday shopping

★ Pro tip: combine with other codes and sales for even greater discounts.

Visit cashbackday.com to view the complete list of Cash Back Day offers, and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

