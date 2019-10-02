Second Annual Celebrity Soccer Match Presented By Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Founded by Julianna Strout , North Bay Village Commissioner and Miss America contestant and Alex Avellanet, Principal at BonVoix, Corp. and sports radio host, Celebrity Soccer Match is a passion project committed to raising awareness for the incredible work accomplished by Best Buddies.

Confirmed attendance include: former soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis, Bachelor in Paradise cast member Connor Obrochta, former Premier League player Enoch Olusesan Showunmi, former NFL players Santana Moss and Rashad Jennings, Premier League soccer player Mario Borriello, former soccer player Nino DiMaggio, former NFL player Jeremy Shockey, NFL player Blake Bortles, professional wrestler Titus O'Neil, actor and producer (11:11 Films & TV) Manolo Cardona, Sports Agent, Film and TV Producer, Francisco Cardona, former Miss Universe and Miss USA Olivia Culpo, actor Jason Lewis, actor and choreographer Beau "Casper" Smart, TV/Radio personality Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo, Irie Foundation and Irie Weekend founder DJ Irie, former Miss Universe Canada Sahar Biniaz and Riza Santos, Miss Florida USA Nicolette Jennings, former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, and Miss Miami Heather Lee O'Keefe, as well as Sports Illustrated models Priscilla Sales, Clarissa Bowers, Haley Kalil, Kristen Louelle, Tara Yazdi, Katina Taylor, Ashley Alexis, Brook Nader, Mara Martin and Haley Kalil.

In partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Concacaf (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) and Inter Miami CF (Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami) and The Beach Soccer Foundation, as well as ZeroFractal, an award-winning creative & technology agency, the matches will take place beachside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-bowl at 7275 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, FL. Sponsors include City of Miami Beach, City of Miami, Coca Cola, Boucher Brothers, Miscellaneous Marketing Ltd., Soccer 7 USA, Red Bull, Futness, Ocean Terrace Holdings, Atlantic Broadband with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

This year the event has expanded to a four-day affair featuring the following activations:

Thursday, November 21st at 6:30 p.m. – Sports Panel Discussion on Social Responsibility Through Sports Followed by a Cocktail Reception.

at – Sports Panel Discussion on Social Responsibility Through Sports Followed by a Cocktail Reception. Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. – Models Photo Shoot & Promo Video

at – Models Photo Shoot & Promo Video Saturday, November 23rd ( 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ) – Soccer Match Main Event at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-bowl - 7251 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

( ) – Soccer Match Main Event at the North Beach Bandshell Sand-bowl - 7251 Collins Avenue, Saturday, November 23rd ( 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ) – After Party

( ) – After Party Sunday, November 24th at 11 a.m. – Yoga Experience and Pool Party

The partnership between Celebrity Soccer Match and Best Buddies offers the first fully integrated Best Buddies employed sporting event. The mission is to promote a culture of sports inclusion, social responsibility and employment integration of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) as a way to make a positive impact in the communities.

Thousands of guests will be welcomed to the star-studded event, including sports fans, socialites, industry professionals, notable philanthropists and city officials with a common goal of raising funds for the Best Buddies organization. For the November 23rd event, general admission is free and open to the public and VIP Lounge tickets are available for $150. Tickets can be purchased at www.celebritysoccermatch.com / Social Media: @celebritysoccermatch

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 2,500 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' eight formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, and Promoters — engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 50 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.2 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information about the organization, please visit www.bestbuddies.org , facebook.com/bestbuddies or twitter.com/bestbuddies.

