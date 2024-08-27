Second Annual DataGrail Summit Welcomes Frances Haugen as Keynote and Tackles Responsible Innovation

Anthropic and Instacart CISOs, industry-leading experts from the California Department of Justice, IDC, Mimecast, NETGEAR, and more to address today's most pressing data privacy and AI questions

DataGrail Unveils Unified Choice Vision and Launches the Data Privacy Hero Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataGrail , the leader in data privacy, kicks off its second annual DataGrail Summit , an event that brings together security, legal and privacy experts to discuss the future of responsible innovation. Keynote speaker, Frances Haugen, will share her experiences to help attendees embrace transparency and accountability. Privacy and security leaders will take the stage to discuss the complex challenges surrounding AI adoption, data privacy, and consent & consumer preferences. DataGrail's VP of Product, Eric Brinkman, will unveil DataGrail's 2025 product strategy to continue delivering the most complete data privacy solution in the market.

AI security controls and regulations take center stage at DataGrail Summit 2024

"In the past 12 months, we've seen organizations continue to struggle with managing consumer preferences, remaining compliant with the patchwork of state data privacy regulations, and navigating the rapid advancement of generative AI," said DataGrail CEO and Co-founder Daniel Barber. "We're bringing together the greatest minds on all of these topics so attendees can leave with actionable solutions. I'm also excited our VP of Product will take the stage to unveil our 2025 product vision, unveiling Unified Choice, our consent and preference strategy, a completely reimagined way to think about consumer privacy experiences."

DataGrail Summit 2024 attendees will meet for in-depth roundtable discussion that tackle some of the hardest data privacy issues, to hear from leading industry experts, and to connect with their peers. Anthropic CISO, Jason Clinton, and Instacart CISO, David Tsao, will unpack how they have each instilled discipline to foster rapid innovation, while doing so responsibly. Other speakers like Stacey Schesser Supervising Deputy Attorney General at California Department of Justice; Ty Sbano, CISO, Vercel; and Shannon Yavorsky, Partner, Data Privacy & AI Orrick, will break down the nuances of emerging laws, and offer tips on navigating these complex regulatory times, helping brands take action and ensuring compliance and build more trust with their customers.

Masha Sedova, VP Human Risk Strategy at Mimecast, will reveal why people might be the most significant AI risk. She'll present best practices for employee education to turn the human element into a success-driver and examine new technologies that, when paired with the proper training, can thwart AI attacks. Kirsten Daru, Chief Legal & Privacy Officer at NETGEAR, will share her programmatic approach to building Privacy and Risk Councils that drive meaningful change and elevate privacy initiatives.

DataGrail unveils Unified Choice, a radical new vision for global consent and preference management.

A recent DataGrail audit of 5,000 businesses revealed that 75% of organizations do not honor a person's right to opt out of being tracked by online trackers and, therefore, are not compliant. Outdated policies and legacy technologies make it unnecessarily complex for brands to implement and consumers to use, leading to non-compliance and frustrated users. Under-resourced privacy teams are left to juggle multiple systems with no assurances of compliance, dramatically increasing the risk of costly litigation and loss of consumer trust.

"Privacy policies and consent are broken. Today, people experience a mess of disjointed and inconsistent privacy check boxes, consent banners, and pop ups," said Eric Brinkman, VP Product at DataGrail. "With Unified Choice, we will empower brands to transform a consumer's user experience from annoying and confusing to simplified and intuitive. A person will be able to make a privacy choice in one channel with confidence it will be respected everywhere. And, privacy teams can deliver a single, integrated experience across all channels that allows them to infuse relevant privacy choices into a customer's journey instead of juggling a disparate mess of banners and check boxes."

A completely new approach to consent and preference management, Unified Choice replaces broken, piecemeal consent collection methods with a single, integrated solution for collecting and honoring all consumer privacy choices across the digital experience. For the first time, privacy teams will be able to manage a unified, consistent privacy choice experience across every channel—websites, forms, mobile apps, email, and more—through an integrated and automated single source of truth privacy platform.

DataGrail will also announce its Data Privacy Hero Awards program. This program will recognize privacy, security, and legal professionals who go above and beyond to ensure that data privacy is at the forefront of their organization's operations, setting an example for the entire industry.

DataGrail Summit 2024 is supported by event sponsors that include Drata , Gunderson Dettmer , Orrick , Okta and BDO . For more information about DataGrail Summit 2024 and to view on-demand sessions, please visit the event page .

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the data privacy company for this era. We help brands minimize risk, stay a step ahead of consumer and employee expectations, and safeguard their reputation. Our complete, enterprise-grade data privacy platform is powered by patented Risk Intelligence technology that detects shadow IT and makes vulnerable data visible so brands can proactively manage risk. Leveraging responsible automation at scale and the largest integration network in data privacy, DataGrail automates privacy workflows across systems to perform risk assessments, accelerate data subject request (DSR) fulfillment, and optimize resources.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the world's most trusted brands partner with DataGrail on their data privacy journey, including Salesforce, Dexcom, Databricks, Instacart, amongst others. It has 4.8/5 stars on G2 and is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Third Point Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, HubSpot, Okta Ventures, and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

