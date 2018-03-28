Second Annual Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum Recap

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The second annual Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum successfully concluded, having brought together more than 200 business leaders from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, and resulted in the signing of 36 MOUs totaling more than $20 billion. The annual forum is a testament to the importance of not only creating partnerships, but maintaining them, to the Saudi-U.S. relationship. It helps further strengthen the economic ties, promote trade, expand awareness, and create a cultural exchange that is to the benefit of both countries, as this forum brings forth discussions on mutual investment opportunities.