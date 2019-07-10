Second Annual Supply Chain User Forum Aims to Drive Alignment in Healthcare

IRVING, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The source of the industry's leading self-contracting and analytics approach, aptitude LLC, announced their second annual user forum, access19, is now open for registration. The event, taking place on September 8th in Phoenix, AZ, will cultivate a networking and learning environment for healthcare providers and suppliers to discover opportunities to accelerate their supply chain performance while achieving clinical alignment.

Healthcare clinicians, executives and supply chain professionals are invited to attend this free event to learn and participate as experts share keys to success in achieving greater clinical alignment, influencing decision-makers and a more informed, strategic contracting process.

During this four-hour, impactful and informative event, attendees will hear from speakers including experts from some of the industry's top organizations – discussing challenges that each stakeholder faces and explore solutions and best practices. Sessions will include a Clinical Quality Value Analysis (CQVA) deep dive panel, a physician's perspective on the clinically integrated supply chain, analysis into trending supplier challenges and more.

In addition to hearing from leading healthcare providers and suppliers, attendees will learn about technology currently in development and provide feedback on how these new features can continue to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry. This includes recent advancements to help advance both CQVA efforts and Physician Preference Item (PPI) alignment.

Last year the dialogue and discussion during the aptitude updates session allowed users to react to the design and functionality of the enhancements. This provided invaluable information and lead to many of the advanced options added in the past 6 months.

Power users of the platform will also share insights and be recognized for their efforts that help advance the healthcare supply chain.

As aptitude continues to evolve, the user forum is an important component of their success and facilitates customers' ability to network, collaborate, and offer their input on the solutions that are developed.

About aptitude LLC

aptitude is a performance improvement solution that is advancing the healthcare supply chain. By combining technology to streamline processes, analytics to improve performance, market insight for informed decision-making, and strategic partnerships that lead to new opportunities, aptitude is the foundation of a clinically-aligned supply chain.

SOURCE aptitude LLC

