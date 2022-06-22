Second Annual 'Wealth Garden Entertainment Juneteenth Celebration' Raises Over $6,000 for HBCU Student Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Garden Entertainment and Jetset Token (JTS), the first luxury lifestyle crypto currency, hosted their 2nd annual event on June 18th celebrating Black excellence while raising funds for HBCU student scholarships. The exclusive invite-only event was held at a private location in Los Angeles and drew over 150 guests including notable influencers, athletes, artists and creatives. All proceeds from the event will go toward HBCU Heroes scholarships.

Neil Morgan, Maverick Bailey From Left to Right: Director Betts, Will The Spacekid, Charles Bascom, Tracey Pennywell, Caleadia Jessup, Bryce Cracknell

Presented by Jetset Token and sponsored by a host of leading brands including Sprayground, Snoop Dogg's Indoggo Gin, Stealth Lounge, C4 Energy, Chef J, ERF Exhibit, Root Strength, Supherb, the feature film "Delia's Gone," Tequila D'Cortes, Star Beer, Dizzle, INlighten Community, Blazy Susan, Fantasy Sportscon & Sour Strips.

As Black business owners, Jetset Token Founder, Maverick Bailey, and Wealth Garden Entertainment Founder, Charles Bascom, hope to empower and give back to the next generation: "It was a statement event with talent like NFL veteran Devin Funchess, Lio Rush and Brittney Reese, a 3x Olympic medalist joining us," said Maverick Bailey, CEO & Founder of Jetset Token.

An exclusive viewing of the upcoming independent film "Delia's Gone" starring Stephan James premiered at the event in association with HBCU Heroes. The film invites audiences to join activists, advocates, and organizers to reimagine public safety in order to prioritize care, healing, and prevention. HBCU Heroes was founded by NBA veteran George Lynch & CEO Tracey Pennywell, to provide scholarship, internship, & career opportunities to students in the HBCU community.

"Our goal was to raise $6,019 to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and pass on the opportunity for advanced education to the next generation of students," said Charles Bascom, CEO of Wealth Garden Entertainment. "With our power packed guest list, we raised over $6,500 for the inaugural WGE x HBCU Heroes Juneteenth Scholarship. We're so happy to have partnered with Maverick at Jetset Token & the Team at HBCU Heroes to create this opportunity for the students. I'd like to give a big thank you to Taji Owens, StickGonBang, King Rah-j, Torrian Ball, Will The Space Kid, & ArmonieJay for coming out and performing for our guests."

The top donors from the event included: Mark Pryor, Dr. Daphne Bascom, Craig Stiles, Devin Funchess, Alex Liu, Stephen Saleeba, Cortez Cubillas, Brittney Reese, Jaccpot Tracey & Director Betts.

ABOUT JETSET TOKEN:

Jetset Token is the first lifestyle coin intertwined with luxury real estate, the "crypto version of AirBNB." Branching off to intertwine events and a community of investors, JTS is one the few tokens that can be enjoyed in the 4D world while profiting.

ABOUT WEALTH GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT

Wealth Garden Entertainment is a premier full-service branding consulting firm designed to provide professional branding & marketing services for our clients. Some of Wealth Garden's services include marketing endorsements, PR, appearances, and other branding opportunities. We service our clients with commitment, reliability, data and strong knowledge of the industry.

