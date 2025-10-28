Second Avenue Capital Partners Provides $20 Million Revolving Credit Facility to Tommy John to Support Continued Growth

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners (SACP), a Schottenstein affiliate and a leading provider of asset-based loans and structured financing solutions, announced today that it has provided a $20,000,000 Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility to Tommy John, the premium apparel brand known for redefining comfort in men's and women's underwear. The new facility will be used to support the company's ongoing growth initiatives.

Founded in 2008, Tommy John set out to reinvent men's underwear by addressing the discomforts of traditional designs. What began as a simple idea has evolved into a leading lifestyle company with a devoted customer base and national recognition. Tommy John's product offering now spans men's and women's underwear, loungewear, and apparel — all built upon the brand's core philosophy of innovation, quality, and comfort.

With experienced leadership and a proven track record of success, Tommy John is well-positioned for continued growth.

With a strong direct-to-consumer platform and strategic wholesale partnerships, Tommy John's omni-channel approach continues to fuel its growth and strengthen its market position in both digital and physical retail environments.

"From day one, our mission has been to challenge the status quo in comfort and design," said Cheryl Abel-Hodges, CEO of Tommy John. "As we continue to grow and reach new consumers, having a financing partner that understands our vision is essential. Second Avenue Capital Partners recognizes what makes Tommy John unique, and their financing solution gives us the foundation to scale intelligently while delivering the comfort, quality, and innovation our customers love."

"Tommy John has built a premium brand anchored by its undergarment roots, and a deep understanding of the modern consumer," said Andrew Prunier, Founding Member and Head of the Portfolio Team at SACP. "With experienced leadership and a proven track record of success, Tommy John is well-positioned for continued growth. Our financing partnership provides the flexibility and resources to accelerate their strategic initiatives and enhance their omni-channel presence."

This transaction highlights SACP's expertise in providing tailored financing solutions to consumer-facing brands navigating an evolving marketplace. By leveraging extensive industry expertise and a collaborative approach, SACP helps clients achieve their immediate goals while laying a strong foundation for sustained, long-term success.

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC, a Schottenstein affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver customized capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective allows SACP to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Learn more at sacp.com .

About Tommy John – Tommy John is a premium comfort-focused lifestyle brand committed to redefining the underwear, loungewear, and apparel experience. Founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife team Tom Patterson and Erin Fujimoto, the brand has built a loyal following through its dedication to quality, fit, and innovation. With products available online, in select retailers, and in company-owned stores nationwide, Tommy John continues to expand its presence across channels while staying true to its mission of making everyday comfort effortless.

