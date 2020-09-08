Second Avenue Capital Partners Provides $35 Million Facility Supporting The New Sur La Table

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("SACP") (www.secondavecp.com) announced it has provided a $35,000,000 senior secured credit facility to a joint venture of Marquee Brands and CSC Generation in support of their newly acquired luxury kitchenware retailer Sur La Table. Proceeds from the transaction are being used to provide additional working capital and support growth.

Sur La Table was founded in 1972 and quickly became a preeminent brand and curator of the finest culinary products and tools to professional and home chefs alike. In addition to serving as a critical retailer to global brands in the sector, Sur La Table is also the largest provider of non-degree cooking schools in the United States with over 650,000 students growing at 19% per year serving as a pioneer in experiential retail and unprecedented customer loyalty.

"The acquisition of Sur La Table, a company known for its exceptional quality, represented an appealing opportunity for us, said Justin Yoshimura, CEO of CSC Generation. "Sur La Table's seamless omnichannel shopping experience guided by passionate and highly knowledgeable staff, technology, and one-a-kind offerings will allow the company to recover and forge ahead in a post-COVID-19 retail environment."

"SACP was a true partner throughout the acquisition, from supporting us in the bidding process to delivering a credit facility concurrent with our closing," Mr. Yoshimura continued. "They remained flexible and executed on the terms provided, adjusting with us as the deal dynamics evolved. Within one week, SACP delivered a capital solution that provides Sur La Table with the resources to build long-term success."

"These uncertain times have been very disruptive to the retail sector," said Chris O'Connor, President of Second Avenue Capital Partners. "Because of that disruption, many lenders are stepping back from the space. But with the insight gained from our affiliates and our retail-focused approach, these are exactly the types of transactions where we lean in. With Sur La Table, we see more than just a business with a loyal customer base. We see a company with a product offering that has enhanced purpose for an improved quality of life centered around the home."

About Second Avenue Capital Partners LLC – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (www.secondavecp.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, is a finance company specializing in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Focused on serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to provide an array of customized, capital solutions for businesses. This unique merchant perspective gives SACP the ability to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients as they seek the capital necessary to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Headquartered in Boston, Second Avenue Capital Partners also has offices in New York, Columbus, and Los Angeles.

About Sur La Table - Founded in 1972 at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Sur La Table is the trusted resource for customers passionate about cooking and entertaining. The company's catalog of products encompasses cookware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, bakeware, tabletop, glassware, and locally sourced food and accessories, available in over 50 stores nationwide as well as online at www.surlatable.com . The company also operates the largest non-professional cooking school in the United States, offering cooking classes from kitchens located in 35+ locations. Cooks from beginner to advanced can take cooking classes to learn, build skills, and get inspired to live a better life through cooking. Follow Sur La Table on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About CSC Generation - CSC Generation Holdings is a technology start-up that enables brands to become "digitally native." Over the next decade, CSC Generation's goal is to reach $10B in revenues by helping retailers survive. CSC Generation is founded by Justin Yoshimura and backed by world-class investors including Altos Ventures and Panasonic.

About Marquee Brands - Marquee Brands ( www.marqueebrands.com ) is a leading global brand owner, marketer and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and ecommerce.

