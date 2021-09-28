Second Billboard and Digital Advertising from U.S. Term Limits Exposes Gary Palmer for Breaking Campaign Pledge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Term Limits is calling out Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) for breaking his pledge to cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Terms Limits amendment with a second billboard in his district along with a heavy targeted digital advertising campaign informing Alabamans of his broken pledge. In a contested primary race in 2014, Palmer made term limits a key platform issue. He pledged that he would support and cosponsor the U.S. Term Limits amendment limiting U.S. Representatives to three terms and U.S. Senators to two terms. Since being re-elected last year, Rep. Palmer stopped honoring his pledge and has refused to cosponsor the congressional resolution. The billboards and digital advertising campaign inform residents of Rep. Palmer's district of his broken pledge on term limits.

The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3), sponsored by Texas Senator Ted Cruz has 15 sponsors and cosponsors. House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) sponsored by South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman has 69 House members on board. Support is expected to exceed 100 Congress members during the 117th Congress.

"Once upon a time, Gary Palmer kept his word to the people of Alabama by honoring his U.S. term limits pledge," said Nicolas Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. "But now, after spending 7 years in the corrupt swamp of D.C., Palmer has abandoned his pledge and changed his position on the U.S. term limits amendment to match that of Pelosi and Schumer. Palmer's unprincipled flip-flopping is a prime example of why so many Americans favor term limits in the first place."



"Gary Palmer once said that congressmen who stay too long become part of the Washington culture," concluded Tomboulides. "We agree, which is why we are encouraging Palmer to apologize to his constituents and keep his word."

U.S. Term Limits is the oldest and largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits on all elected officials, particularly on the U.S. Congress. Find out more at termlimits.com/palmer.

