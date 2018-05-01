Second Century Ventures Announces 2018 REach® Accelerator Class

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, has selected eight organizations for the 2018 REach® Class, a growth technology accelerator program helping launch companies into the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

The REach program provides early-to mid-stage companies with access to NAR's industry expertise, influence and key relationships as companies are launched into the trillion-dollar real estate space. The vertical focus within real estate and related industries and the growth stage at which most companies enter the program make it unique compared to other accelerators.

"To remain at the forefront of business and technology solutions in real estate, my goal as CEO of NAR is to actively partner with and invest in outside technology companies. Through NAR's Second Century Ventures and REach investments, we are able to leverage world-class technology and resources that help us keep pace with evolving technology but also stay focused on what we does best – helping make Realtors® more successful and profitable," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

The following companies were chosen for the 2018 REach class:

Active Pipe: Provides an email marketing automation platform for the real estate industry.

BoxBrownie.com: Offers high quality photo editing, virtual staging, floor plan redraws, and computer-generated imagery, or CGI, renders at competitive prices.

CurbCall: Offers a mobile, on-demand lead routing technology that allows agents to instantly and safely connect with consumers.

Glide: Provides professional, full-service transaction coordination backed by modern technology, which saves time, enhances compliance and dramatically improves client service.

Hurdlr: Like a Fitbit for agents' financial performance, Hurdlr helps agents hit their income goals by providing automated tracking and proactive guidance.

RealKey: Offers a browser-based transaction management system, which brings all parts of homebuying and getting a mortgage into a single unified portal where all communication, updates, information and documentation collection are automated.

Quigler: Delivers a compliance checklist in an agent app, which gives consumers process transparency, accountability and instantaneous communication.

zavvie: Offers a turn-key hyperlocal marketing system for agents, teams and brokerages, which helps generate listings and increases commissions.

"The value we received from REach far exceeded our expectations" said Notarize co-founder and chief operating officer Adam Pase. "The industry exposure and mentorship from experienced practitioners benefited Notarize and helped us form lasting partnerships to grow our business."

The eight organizations can expect significant results, as past classes have on average doubled their customer base and collectively raised over $200 million in financing after program acceptance.

Second Century Ventures is an early-stage technology fund, backed by the National Association of Realtors® that leverages the association's 1.3 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. SCV systematically launches its portfolio companies into the world's largest industries including real estate, financial services, banking, home services, and insurance. SCV seeks to define and deliver the future of the world's largest industries by being a catalyst for new technologies, new opportunities, and new talent.

The National Association of Realtors®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

