Second Century Ventures Joins the Oxford Future of Real Estate Initiative

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, has joined the Oxford Saïd Business School's Future of Real Estate Initiative. Second Century Ventures is the most active global fund in real estate and operates the award-winning REACH technology growth program. Through this initiative, SCV will collaborate with FORE's industry partners and academics to address key questions around the future of global real estate.

Through partnerships with several industry leaders, including Arcadis UK, CBRE, EY, and Redevco, the FORE Initiative aims to predict many of the changes and challenges real estate can expect to face over the next decade. In joining the program, SCV looks to provide resources and support to the University of Oxford's Research team's efforts akin to that of the recently published PropTech 2020.

"The future of the industry will be influenced as never before by technology and innovation, and relevant real estate research requires significant industry collaboration from across the globe," said Oxford's Professor of Practice and Director of FORE Andrew Baum. "We're delighted to welcome SCV to FORE and look forward to working with them on key questions around the future of real estate."

The new partnership will enable SCV and FORE to continue exploring the impact of technology, housing challenges, emerging sectors and models for real estate ownership and operation.

"We are thrilled to join FORE and work closely with esteemed industry partners to discuss and collaborate on pivotal research for the property sector," said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. "Joining this initiative truly amplifies our ongoing efforts to advance real estate through technology and innovation on a worldwide scale."

Learn more information about the SAID Business School FORE Initiative.

Learn more about Second Century Ventures.

About Saïd Business School

Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford blends the best of new and old. We are a vibrant and innovative business school, but yet deeply embedded in an 800-year-old world-class university. We create programmes and ideas that have global impact. We educate people for successful business careers, and as a community seek to tackle world-scale problems. We deliver cutting-edge programmes and ground-breaking research that transform individuals, organisations, business practice, and society. We seek to be a world-class business school community, embedded in a world-class university, tackling world-scale problems.

About Second Century Ventures

Second Century Ventures is the most active global real estate technology fund backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, which leverages the association's more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. SCV helps scale its portfolio companies across the world's largest industries including real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance. SCV operates the award-winning global REACH technology scale-up program.

SOURCE National Association of Realtors