Second Century Ventures Opens Applications for the 2020 REACH UK Proptech Scale-up Programme

LONDON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH opens applications today for the inaugural class from its newest region, REACH UK. The award-winning technology scale-up programme was created by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®.

REACH UK has already garnered the support of NAEA Propertymark, the leading professional body for estate agency personnel in the United Kingdom and a bilateral partner of NAR. Through a strategic partnership with NAEA Propertymark, REACH UK will help scale real estate tech start-ups developing innovation to support and advance the UK property industry.

Applications for REACH UK will be accepted through September 31, 2020, at www.nar-reach.com/uk. The 9-month programme will include both virtual and in-person events beginning in February 2021 and running through October 2021.

The programme offers education, mentorship and exclusive access to key industry events for technology companies aiming to launch into the property sector, accelerate their businesses and expand into adjacent markets such as insurance, mortgage and financial services. As funding for the European proptech sector continues to rise at a rapid rate, REACH UK will provide its companies with unique and sizeable exposure to the industry.

"As the European leader in proptech funding and home to the region's largest proptech sector, the UK represents a significant opportunity to help scale emerging innovation in real estate," said Bob Goldberg, NAR CEO and president of Second Century Ventures. "We are excited to officially open applications for REACH UK, the third REACH program opened outside the United States, and have great confidence in the UK team's ability to source the top proptech entrepreneurs to join our global REACH community."

As part of REACH's growing global community, REACH UK will also offer access to a worldwide network of peers, mentors and investors in conjunction with its sister programs in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

"We are excited to launch the inaugural REACH UK class, which will join a global community of entrepreneurs revolutionizing the property sector around the world," said Valentina Shegoyan, managing partner of REACH UK. "We are also extremely pleased to be working with NAEA Propertymark, with whom we share a vision to equip the UK property market with the top technology now and for years to come."

For more information about REACH UK, or to submit an application, visit www.nar-reach.com/uk.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

About REACH

REACH is a unique real estate technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by the National Association of Realtors®, which leverages the association's more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world's largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

Related Links

http://www.realtor.org

