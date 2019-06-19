Second Century Ventures REACH® Accelerator Program Expands Worldwide

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Century Ventures, the National Association of Realtors®' strategic investment arm, will expand the REACH® Accelerator program to regions outside the United States.

Through global expansion with its proven model for success, the REACH program aims to recruit and accelerate the most promising new technologies in the real estate industry and nurture success across the world.

"Expanding the NAR REACH accelerator program outside the U.S. will further NAR's vision of creating a dynamic, competitive real estate market that will help NAR advance our members-first mission and drive innovation in real estate technology around the world," said Bob Goldberg, CEO of the National Association of Realtors®, and President of Second Century Ventures.

This announcement comes a month after NAR announced the signing of its 100th bilateral partner agreement in 85 countries across the world, expanding global partnerships to continue to render the global real estate markets accessible, profitable and ethical for Realtors® everywhere.

"By expanding globally, REACH will increase the depth of our exceptional network of real estate industry professionals, strategic partners, investors, mentors, and innovators responsible for shaping change," said Dave Garland, Managing Director of Second Century Ventures. "With the success of current and alumni REACH companies with Australian born operations, Rate My Agent, BoxBrownie and ActivePipe, we are excited to begin our expansion efforts with REACH Australia."

Program expansion in Australia will be led by Shelli Trung, expert Proptech VC investor and tech founder. Prior to joining Second Century Ventures, Shelli served as Expert in Residence and Investment Fund Manager at Queensland University of Technology Creative Enterprise Australia (QUTCEA), "It is an honor to join the Second Century Ventures team and lead the REACH Australia accelerator. Much like the U.S. marketplace, technology and capital are revolutionizing real estate at a rapid pace in Australia. REACH Australia is a unique opportunity to accelerate growth in emerging technology companies and entrepreneurs who will have the greatest impact on real estate now and in the future."

Applications for REACH Australia will open July 15. For more information, visit www.narreach.com.

REACH is a growth accelerator created by Second Century Ventures, an early-stage technology fund, backed by the National Association of Realtors®, which leverages the association's 1.3 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. REACH has received ongoing recognition as a top accelerator by the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project.

The REACH program provides education, mentorship, market exposure, and access to a global network of real estate executives and strategic investors. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom under the "About NAR" tab.

